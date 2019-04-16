O'Rourke declines to sign pledge barring fossil fuel money

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeDems, Trump harden 2020 battle lines on Tax Day O'Rourke releases 10 years of tax returns Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of tax returns MORE has refused to sign a pledge not to accept donations from the fossil fuel industry, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday.

O'Rourke reportedly told members of the Sunrise Movement, a progressive group that brought the pledge, that he won't take money from executives, lobbyists or political action committees. But he added that he would accept donations from workers.

“If you work in the oil fields, you answer the phones in the office, if you’re one of my fellow Texans in one of our state’s largest employers, we’re not going to single you out from being unable to participate in our democracy,” the former Texas congressman said during a campaign stop in Virginia, according to Bloomberg.

The pledge the activists asked him to sign reportedly stated, “I pledge not to take contributions from the oil, gas, and coal industry, and instead prioritize the health of our families, climate, and democracy over fossil fuel industry profits.”

O'Rourke's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The Texas Democrat has previously faced some some criticism for donations his past political campaigns have taken from the oil and gas industry.

Several other 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have signed the pledge, according to the Sunrise Movement's website, including Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders town hall audience cheers after Fox News host asks if they'd support 'Medicare for All' Sanders defends against criticism over income, taxes Overnight Energy: Interior watchdog opens investigation into new secretary | Warren unveils 2020 plan to stop drilling on public lands | Justices reject case challenging state nuclear subsidies | Court orders EPA to re-evaluate Obama pollution rule MORE (D-Mass.) as well as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegMaddow and Buttigieg discuss their coming out stories Buttigieg says he hopes he and his husband have children Sanders on whether he's too old to be president: 'Follow me around the campaign trail' MORE (D).