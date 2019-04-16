Inslee calls on DNC to hold debate focused on climate change

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeSwalwell stakes campaign on gun violence Bernie Sanders releases 10 years of tax returns Inslee's 2020 campaign raises .25M in first quarter MORE (D), who has made climate change the focal point of his presidential campaign, called on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to hold a debate centered solely on the issue.

“Climate change is the biggest threat facing our nation. And it demands to be the sole focus of a nationally televised debate. Democrats must put this issue front and center,” he said in a petition to pressure the DNC to hold the debate.

“This can’t be a one-off question where candidates get to give a soundbite and move on: Climate change is at the heart of every issue that matters to voters, and voters deserve to hear what 2020 presidential candidates plan to do about it,” he added in a press release.

Inslee’s petition follows a similar one from Youth Climate Strike that had neared its goal of 30,000 signatures as of Tuesday night.

Inslee is hoping to double down on climate change as a means to differentiate himself in a Democratic primary crowd that is already fielding over a dozen candidates, many of whom have higher name recognition and beefier campaign bank accounts.

The DNC has not released details about its debates beyond the schedule, declining thus far to make commitments about topics or structure.

“While Republicans refuse to even acknowledge that climate change is real, Democrats are eager to put forward their solutions to combat climate change, and we will absolutely have these discussions during the 2020 primary process,” Xochitl Hinojosa, communications director for the DNC told The Daily Beast when asked about Inslee’s petition.

“The DNC is currently ironing out the details for all 12 debates and will work with the networks to ensure that Democrats have a platform to discuss these issues directly with the American people,” Hinojosa added.

The DNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.