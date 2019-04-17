Buttigieg: Trump uses 'white guy identity politics' to divide

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg responds to protesters yelling about 'Sodom and Gomorrah' O'Rourke declines to sign pledge barring fossil fuel money On The Money: Conservatives rally behind Moore for Fed | White House interviewing other candidates | Trump, Dems spar on Tax Day | Budget watchdogs bemoan 'debt denialism' MORE (D) said President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tears into 'crazy' Bernie Sanders after Fox News town hall Trump claims supporters were kept out of Fox News's Bernie Sanders town hall Overnight Defense: Trump vetoes measure to end US-role in Yemen war | Poland close to deal on base jokingly called 'Fort Trump' | Iranian lawmakers vote to label US Mideast forces as terrorists MORE uses "white guy identity politics" to divide the working and middle class during an interview with The Associated Press.

Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate has enjoyed a rise in attention and poll numbers in recent weeks, described Trump's political philosophy as "Trumpism" and called it cynical and something that would weaken the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By far the political movement that is most based on identity politics is Trumpism," the 37-year-old South Bend, Ind., mayor said. "It’s based on white guy identity politics. It uses race to divide the working and middle class.

“There are a lot of strategies to blame problems on people who look different or are of a different faith or even of a different sexuality or gender identity," he continued. "It’s a cynical political strategy that works in the short term but winds up weakening the whole country in the long term.”

Echoing the comments at a rally in Des Moines, Buttigieg said that his campaign would not give "an inch" to the "racism or xenophobia" that the mayor said "played a role" in Trump's 2016 election campaign, according to the AP.

“We’ve got to acknowledge — without giving an inch on the racism or xenophobia that played a role in that campaign — we’ve got to also pay attention to the things that make people susceptible to that message and make sure we’re addressing them,” Buttigieg reportedly said.

Buttigieg has focused his fire on the president and Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceMelania Trump, Karen Pence say they're ready to serve four more years in White House The Turkish rupture could cause a fissure in NATO Buttigieg responds to Pence: 'My problem is when' VP's 'religious beliefs are used as an excuse to harm' MORE in recent days as some polls of early primary states show the South Bend mayor surging to third place in key battlegrounds.

His ongoing feud with Pence over the vice president's views on homosexuality provoked a response from the White House last week, which highlighted praise Pence had made following Buttigieg's public confirmation of his sexuality in 2015.

“I hold Mayor Buttigieg in the highest personal regard. I see him as a dedicated public servant and a patriot," Pence said in a video clip tweeted by his spokesman Alyssa Farah.