Kasich on 2020: 'All of my options remain on the table'

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) during a Wednesday interview on CNN left the door option to a possible primary challenge to President Trump in the 2020 election.

“All of my options remain on the table,” said Kasich, who ran for the Republican 2016 nomination and is a frequent critic of Trump.

“I don’t wake up every day looking at polls or thinking about me and my political future. I just want to be a good voice,” he added, saying he is still deeply interested in issues such as health care costs, the environment and income inequality.

“All of my options remain on the table,” former Ohio Gov. @JohnKasich tells @jimsciutto about a possible 2020 challenge to President Trump. https://t.co/aPt5g2WbsB pic.twitter.com/oBhyknZp2e — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) April 17, 2019

If he did jump into the race, he would also face off against former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld (R), who announced that he would challenge Trump for the GOP nomination on Monday.

Weld told Fox News on Tuesday that he has encouraged Kasich and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to also run against the president.

Polls show any Republican challenger to Trump faces an uphill struggle as he maintains high levels of support among the party's base.

While the 2020 GOP field is small so far, more than a dozen Democrats — including multiple senators, House members, governors and mayors — are vying for the party's nomination.