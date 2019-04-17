Protesters dressed as Jesus and Satan appear at Buttigieg campaign event in Iowa

By Rachel Frazin - 04/17/19 12:10 PM EDT
 

Protesters on Wednesday appeared at a campaign event for Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg dressed as Satan and Jesus a day after protesters yelled at him about the biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah at a different event.

One protester was also dressed as a fake Buttigieg and appeared to be whipping the person dressed as Jesus, according to videos posted to social media.  

The South Bend, Ind., mayor is the first openly gay Democrat to run for president. He was interrupted on Tuesday by two protesters who shouted about the cities that the Bible says were ruined by what it considers to be sins, including sodomy. They were quickly drowned out by the crowd of 1,650 people who chanted Buttigieg's name. 

"The good news is the condition of my soul is in the hands of God, but the Iowa caucuses are up to you," Buttigieg said in response. 

Buttigieg has been outspoken about his Episcopalian faith. He has also feuded with Vice President Pence over Pence's opposition to gay marriage. 

