Protesters dressed as Jesus and Satan appear at Buttigieg campaign event in Iowa

Protesters on Wednesday appeared at a campaign event for Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg dressed as Satan and Jesus a day after protesters yelled at him about the biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah at a different event.

One protester was also dressed as a fake Buttigieg and appeared to be whipping the person dressed as Jesus, according to videos posted to social media.

Protesters at @PeteButtigieg meet and greet — this time it involves actors dressed as Jesus, Satan and the mayor.



75+ people gathered here in Marshalltown, waiting to hear from the mayor.



“Seeing these protesters inspires me to support Pete even more,” one attendee told me. pic.twitter.com/obbrwqFg22 — Elena Schneider (@ec_schneider) April 17, 2019

Oh my god. The protester has a fake @PeteButtigieg whipping Jesus on a cross. I have no words. pic.twitter.com/VxeqXbfAIs — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) April 17, 2019

The South Bend, Ind., mayor is the first openly gay Democrat to run for president. He was interrupted on Tuesday by two protesters who shouted about the cities that the Bible says were ruined by what it considers to be sins, including sodomy. They were quickly drowned out by the crowd of 1,650 people who chanted Buttigieg's name.

"The good news is the condition of my soul is in the hands of God, but the Iowa caucuses are up to you," Buttigieg said in response.

Buttigieg has been outspoken about his Episcopalian faith. He has also feuded with Vice President Pence over Pence's opposition to gay marriage.