Klobuchar to appear in Fox News town hall in May

Fox News announced on Wednesday that it will feature a town hall with 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharSeveral 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall More than one in 10 in new poll say men are 'better suited emotionally' for politics K Street execs open wallets to 2020 Dems MORE (D-Minn.) next month.

The announcement, made by Fox News and Fox Business president and Executive Editor Jay Wallace, will take place on Wednesday, May 8, and it will be broadcast live from 6:30-7:30 p.m. live from Milwaukee.

The town hall will be moderated by "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier and "The Story" anchor Martha MacCallum, both of whom moderated a town hall with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump tears into 'crazy' Bernie Sanders after Fox News town hall Trump claims supporters were kept out of Fox News's Bernie Sanders town hall O'Rourke declines to sign pledge barring fossil fuel money MORE (I-Vt.) on Monday.

The Fox News town hall with Sanders from Bethlehem, Pa., was watched by nearly 2.6 million viewers, making it the most-watched town hall of 2019.

“FOX News Channel continues to produce highly informative and respectful town hall events, delivering record viewership and providing a platform to all candidates. We are incredibly proud of the entire team and look forward to hosting Senator Klobuchar for our next town hall," Wallace said in the announcement.

The announcement regarding Klobuchar comes after The Hill reported on Tuesday that South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg responds to protesters yelling about 'Sodom and Gomorrah' O'Rourke declines to sign pledge barring fossil fuel money On The Money: Conservatives rally behind Moore for Fed | White House interviewing other candidates | Trump, Dems spar on Tax Day | Budget watchdogs bemoan 'debt denialism' MORE is in talks to appear in a Fox News town hall, according to a Buttigieg campaign spokesperson.

The spokesperson, speaking a day after Sanders appeared on the Fox town hall, told The Hill that “reaching out to the Fox audience is something we intend to do.”



Buttigieg has been surging in the Democratic contest. He raised more money in the first fundraising quarter than Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenButtigieg responds to protesters yelling about 'Sodom and Gomorrah' O'Rourke declines to sign pledge barring fossil fuel money Overnight Health Care: CEO of largest private health insurer slams 'Medicare for All' plans | Dem bill targets youth tobacco use | CVS fined over fake painkiller prescriptions | Trump, first lady to discuss opioid crisis at summit MORE (D-Mass.) and placed third in one recent poll.

Other Democrats, including Reps. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanCardi B knocks Trump, says she'll 'always go with Bernie' Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall Tim Ryan introduces bill to require DOJ to create police de-escalation training MORE (Ohio) and Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellSeveral 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall 2020 Dem hits back at Trump for giving 'firefighting advice' to Paris: 'Do your own damn job' Swalwell stakes campaign on gun violence MORE (Calif.), told the Daily Beast on Tuesday that they were also willing to appear in a Fox News town hall.