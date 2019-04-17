McConnell touts Trump support, Supreme Court fights in reelection video

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: Conservatives rally behind Moore for Fed | White House interviewing other candidates | Trump, Dems spar on Tax Day | Budget watchdogs bemoan 'debt denialism' Embattled senators fill coffers ahead of 2020 GOP senators divided on Trump trade pushback MORE (R-Ky.) is highlighting praise from President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump tears into 'crazy' Bernie Sanders after Fox News town hall Trump claims supporters were kept out of Fox News's Bernie Sanders town hall Overnight Defense: Trump vetoes measure to end US-role in Yemen war | Poland close to deal on base jokingly called 'Fort Trump' | Iranian lawmakers vote to label US Mideast forces as terrorists MORE and victories in back-to-back Supreme Court nomination fights as he formally kicks off his reelection bid.
McConnell's campaign rolled out a three-minute reelection launch video on Wednesday, as well as a new website, that leans heavily into his work on Trump's judicial picks, a top priority for the GOP leader.
The video opens with the fight over replacing the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and former President Obama's nomination of Merrick GarlandMerrick Brian GarlandHatch warns 'dangerous' idea of court packing could hurt religious liberty Juan Williams: McConnell's hypocrisy on the courts GOP triggers 'nuclear option' to speed up Trump picks MORE, before pivoting to McConnell pledging to keep the seat open until after the 2016 election. The move infuriated Democrats but has been credited by GOP lawmakers as a driving force behind their ability to keep the Senate and win the White House.
Today, we’re officially launching our re-election campaign. Check out our first video below and visit our new website here: https://t.co/8WMUul8jbX #KYSen pic.twitter.com/3EIanK8S4c— Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) April 17, 2019
It also highlights Trump's two Supreme Court nominees, Neil Gorsuch and Brett KavanaughBrett Michael KavanaughOvernight Energy: Collins receives more donations from Texas oil, gas industry than from Maine residents | Interior chief left meetings off schedule | Omar controversy jeopardizes Ocasio-Cortez trip to coal mine Michigan AG says she wouldn't enforce an abortion ban even if Roe were overturned Collins receives more donations from Texas fossil fuel industry than from Maine residents MORE, and McConnell's push to get them confirmed amid highly charged political battles. Republicans nixed the 60-vote filibuster for Supreme Court picks in order to confirm Gorsuch, and Kavanaugh was confirmed after sexual assault allegations, which he denied.
"Let's let the American people decide who will Americans trust to nominate the next Supreme Court justice," McConnell says in a voiceover during the video, before adding that "the American people decided they wanted Donald Trump to make the nomination, not Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonBudowsky: 2020 Dems should debate on Fox GOP senators double down on demand for Clinton email probe documents The Memo: Sanders becomes Dem front-runner MORE."
McConnell is running for reelection for his seventh term in the Senate next year in a state where Trump remains deeply popular.
The video includes footage from a 2018 rally in Kentucky where Trump praised McConnell, who is shown waiting in the wings, as "one of the most powerful men in the world" and "rock-ribbed."
"There's nobody smarter," Trump adds. "I know a lot of tough people, he's tough."
The two men have had rocky periods, including in 2017 when the president floated that McConnell might have to step down after the failure to repeal and replace ObamaCare. But they've rebounded, sticking together closely on most policy and political fights with Trump likely to endorse the Senate GOP leader's reelection efforts.
In addition to judicial fights, which could help energize conservatives and quash a serious primary challenge, the video highlights the economy, the GOP tax plan and a provision included in the farm bill that legalizes hemp as an agricultural commodity, a major issue in Kentucky.