McConnell touts Trump support, Supreme Court fights in reelection video

Senate Majority Leader(R-Ky.) is highlighting praise fromand victories in back-to-back Supreme Court nomination fights as he formally kicks off his reelection bid.

McConnell's campaign rolled out a three-minute reelection launch video on Wednesday, as well as a new website, that leans heavily into his work on Trump's judicial picks, a top priority for the GOP leader.

McConnell is running for reelection for his seventh term in the Senate next year in a state where Trump remains deeply popular.

The video includes footage from a 2018 rally in Kentucky where Trump praised McConnell, who is shown waiting in the wings, as "one of the most powerful men in the world" and "rock-ribbed." "There's nobody smarter," Trump adds. "I know a lot of tough people, he's tough."

The two men have had rocky periods, including in 2017 when the president floated that McConnell might have to step down after the failure to repeal and replace ObamaCare. But they've rebounded, sticking together closely on most policy and political fights with Trump likely to endorse the Senate GOP leader's reelection efforts.

In addition to judicial fights, which could help energize conservatives and quash a serious primary challenge, the video highlights the economy, the GOP tax plan and a provision included in the farm bill that legalizes hemp as an agricultural commodity, a major issue in Kentucky.