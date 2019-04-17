Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump

Former President Obama's ex-campaign manager Jim Messina said Wednesday that Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersTrump tears into 'crazy' Bernie Sanders after Fox News town hall Trump claims supporters were kept out of Fox News's Bernie Sanders town hall O'Rourke declines to sign pledge barring fossil fuel money MORE (I-Vt.) would not be able to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tears into 'crazy' Bernie Sanders after Fox News town hall Trump claims supporters were kept out of Fox News's Bernie Sanders town hall Overnight Defense: Trump vetoes measure to end US-role in Yemen war | Poland close to deal on base jokingly called 'Fort Trump' | Iranian lawmakers vote to label US Mideast forces as terrorists MORE if the two were to face off in the 2020 general election.

Messina said during an episode of ABC News's Powerhouse Politics podcast that Trump would be able to defeat Sanders by highlighting the economy to sway swing voters.

"I think if you look at swing voters in this country, they are incredibly focused on the economy," Messina said. "I think today you look at it and say that Bernie Sanders is unlikely going to be able to stand up to the constant barrage that is Donald Trump on economic issues."

Messina also said Sanders is well positioned to win the Democratic nomination.

"If nothing else, he will definitely be one of the final two or three candidates who has a shot at the nomination," Messina said.

He added that he considers Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Memo: Sanders becomes Dem front-runner Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall Dems see lane to Buttigieg victory MORE (D-Calif.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump tears into 'crazy' Bernie Sanders after Fox News town hall The Memo: Sanders becomes Dem front-runner Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeO'Rourke declines to sign pledge barring fossil fuel money On The Money: Conservatives rally behind Moore for Fed | White House interviewing other candidates | Trump, Dems spar on Tax Day | Budget watchdogs bemoan 'debt denialism' Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE (D-Texas) to be the other leading contenders.

"I think we need to let this process play out," Messina said. "We're going to find out if Bernie Sanders can can move a message to both swing voters and his base. We're going to find out if Joe Biden is battle tested. We're going to figure out whether Kamala Harris and Beto O’Rourke and [South Bend, Ind.,] Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] have the magic we think they have."

Along with Biden, Sanders has been at the top of the Democratic field in early 2020 polling. His campaign raised the most money among Democratic candidates in the first quarter of 2019.