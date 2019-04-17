Georgia freshman Dem does not list Omar donation on election filing

Rep. Lucy McBath Lucia (Lucy) Kay McBathFreshman House Dems surge past GOP in money race McBath fundraising off 'get back in the kitchen' remarks Ex-GOP lawmaker Handel to run for her former Georgia seat in 2020 MORE’s (D-Ga.) reelection campaign did not list a $2,000 donation from Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarOvernight Energy: Collins receives more donations from Texas oil, gas industry than from Maine residents | Interior chief left meetings off schedule | Omar controversy jeopardizes Ocasio-Cortez trip to coal mine Freshman House Dems surge past GOP in money race 100 days in, Dem freshmen show they're up for the fight MORE (D-Minn.) on its latest Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing.

The donation was absent from McBath's first-quarter filing, even though Omar’s campaign said in its own filing that it made the contribution to the fellow freshman lawmaker on March 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

The McBath campaign did not have an official response to a request for comment from The Hill. Omar's campaign did not respond to a request for comment.

The McBath campaign told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday that the donation was not accepted.

The missing Omar donation in McBath's filing comes after Dan McCready, the Democratic candidate in the hotly contested House race for North Carolina’s 9th District, refunded a donation from Omar, according to FEC filings.

Omar has been the focus on national scrutiny over comments she made that were criticized as being anti-semitic.

She was also recently attacked by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tears into 'crazy' Bernie Sanders after Fox News town hall Trump claims supporters were kept out of Fox News's Bernie Sanders town hall Overnight Defense: Trump vetoes measure to end US-role in Yemen war | Poland close to deal on base jokingly called 'Fort Trump' | Iranian lawmakers vote to label US Mideast forces as terrorists MORE, who shared an edited video with remarks she had made about the 9/11 attacks.

However, Trump's sharing of the video elicited an angry response from Democrats, including most of the 2020 contenders, who accused the president of racism and of inciting violence.

Omar is a first-term lawmaker who immigrated to the United States from Somalia.

McBath last year flipped a Georgia House seat that had been in Republican hands for over three decades. She had previously made headlines after deciding to run for Congress to advocate for gun control reform after her teenage son was shot and killed.

Her district, which covers many of Atlanta’s northern suburbs, hosts large Jewish communities in Sandy Springs and east Cobb County, according to the Journal-Constitution.