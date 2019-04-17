Poll: Democrats have 3-point lead on 2020 generic ballot

Democrats lead Republicans by 3 points on a generic congressional matchup according to a new poll of registered voters

The Politico/Morning Consult survey released Wednesday found that 42 percent of respondents said they would vote for a Democratic candidate for Congress, whereas 39 percent said they would vote Republican.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, only 39 percent of respondents said they would probably or definitely vote for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump tears into 'crazy' Bernie Sanders after Fox News town hall Trump claims supporters were kept out of Fox News's Bernie Sanders town hall Overnight Defense: Trump vetoes measure to end US-role in Yemen war | Poland close to deal on base jokingly called 'Fort Trump' | Iranian lawmakers vote to label US Mideast forces as terrorists MORE, while 53 percent said they would probably or definitely vote for someone else.

Researchers surveyed 1,998 registered voters between April 12 and April 14. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

There are 17 Democratic House Seats and four Republican ones that are expected to be extremely competitive in 2020, according to The Cook Political Report. There are also 33 Republican-held House seats and 36-Democratically held House seats that are categorized as somewhat competitive.