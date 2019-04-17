McAuliffe says he won't run for president in 2020

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) said Wednesday that he will not join the crowded field vying to win the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

In an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo, McAuliffe said he had decided not to run because he wanted to campaign for Democratic Virginia General Assembly candidates.

McAuliffe was never seen as a leading contender for the nomination, but his decision carries ramifications for the rest of the presidential field because of his deep ties to the Democratic fundraising community.

Throughout his long career in politics, he has established himself as one of the Democratic Party's leading magnates. He is close to both former President Clinton and Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBudowsky: 2020 Dems should debate on Fox GOP senators double down on demand for Clinton email probe documents The Memo: Sanders becomes Dem front-runner MORE, and he served as chairman of the Democratic National Committee before entering electoral politics himself.

His absence from the race means dozens of McAuliffe's longtime friends in the donor and bundler communities are now up for grabs.

McAuliffe had been moving toward a presidential bid for years. As recently as last month, he told friends he was leaning toward entering the race.

He would have been something of a centrist in an increasingly liberal Democratic field, though it was unclear whether there would have been a lane for a centrist, business-friendly, white male Democrat in the race, especially if McAuliffe's friend former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenTrump tears into 'crazy' Bernie Sanders after Fox News town hall The Memo: Sanders becomes Dem front-runner Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE joined the field.