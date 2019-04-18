Trump primary challenger joins calls for Mueller to testify: 'Is this the report he issued?'

Former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld (R) on Thursday joined top Democrats in calling for special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE to testify before Congress to "address the validity of his report," which will be released Thursday and will be partially redacted.

Weld, who has launched a 2020 primary challenge against President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE, also questioned whether the report's conclusions were determined by Mueller or if they have been "altered."

"Confidence in our leaders and in our institutions is at the heart of our democracy," Weld wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "That confidence has been shaken. It is essential that Special Counsel Bob Mueller come before Congress and address the validity of his report that has been redacted and released. Is this the report he issued?"

"Are these the conclusions to which he came or has the report been altered in any way? Was he pressured to remove or change anything?" he continued.

Weld, who led the Criminal Division of the Justice Department under former President Reagan, added that he has known Mueller for "over 30 years" and has "every confidence in his ability and his integrity."

Mueller investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election. Prior to Thursday's release of his report, Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE offered a defense of Trump in a press conference, saying the report proves there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Ahead of Barr's press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiDOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Pelosi accuses Barr of 'single-minded effort' to protect Trump against Mueller report Dems attack Barr's credibility after report of White House briefings on Mueller findings MORE (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSchumer slams Justice Dept over 'pre-damage control' on Mueller report Overnight Health Care — Presented by PCMA — Sanders welcomes fight with Trump over 'Medicare for all' | DOJ attorney in ObamaCare case leaving | NYC mayor defends vaccination mandate | Ohio gov signs 'heartbeat' abortion bill Dems see room for Abrams in crowded presidential field MORE (D-N.Y.) called on Mueller to testify, citing their objections to Barr's handling of the long-awaited Mueller report release.