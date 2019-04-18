2020 Dems blast Barr's defense of Trump before Mueller report's release

Democratic presidential hopefuls raced on Thursday to condemn Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE’s news conference ahead of the highly anticipated release of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s report.

The Democrats accused him of mounting a campaign to defend President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE in the face of potentially damaging revelations.

A redacted version of Mueller’s report detailing the findings of the special counsel investigation into whether Trump’s campaign conspired with the Russian government during the 2016 election was set for release on Thursday morning.

But less than two hours before it was expected to be made public, Barr held a news conference in which he offered a robust defense of the president and explained his reasoning for not pursuing an obstruction of justice case against Trump.

“It's a disgrace to see an Attorney General acting as if he's the personal attorney and publicist for the President of the United States,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Defense: Reports detail effect of transgender military ban | Watchdog auditing 8 billion submarine program | Warren questions top general on climate change Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms Warren praises Ocasio-Cortez in Time 100 MORE (D-Mass.) wrote on Twitter after Barr’s press conference.

“Yet again Attorney General Barr has tried to spin the Mueller report before providing the actual report or the evidence underlying it,” Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHillicon Valley: Washington preps for Mueller report | Barr to hold Thursday presser | Lawmakers dive into AI ethics | FCC chair moves to block China Mobile | Dem bill targets 'digital divide' | Microsoft denies request for facial recognition tech Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-N.J.) tweeted. “This is undermining the independence of this entire process.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Washington preps for Mueller report | Barr to hold Thursday presser | Lawmakers dive into AI ethics | FCC chair moves to block China Mobile | Dem bill targets 'digital divide' | Microsoft denies request for facial recognition tech Dems introduce bill to tackle 'digital divide' 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-Minn.), who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, demanded that Mueller himself appear before the panel, asserting that only he could offer answers about the findings of his investigation.

“He should be able to give us his own views of what happened here so we can answer questions,” Klobuchar said in a video posted online. “He’s the one that conducted this major investigation and he’s the one — not Attorney General Barr — that should answer the questions of America.”

Among the most vocal of the 2020 contenders was Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellO'Rourke says he is willing to appear on Fox News Klobuchar to appear in Fox News town hall in May Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE (D-Calif.), who unleashed a flurry of tweets on Thursday decrying Barr’s news conference as a partisan defense of Trump.

“Very interesting press conference by Trump...I mean, Barr,” Swalwell tweeted.

“If Barr believed in the rule of law, he’d let the report speak for itself, not hold a news conference to spin it on the President’s behalf,” he wrote in another tweet.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Energy: Gillibrand offers bill to ban pesticide from school lunches | Interior secretary met tribal lawyer tied to Zinke casino dispute | Critics say EPA rule could reintroduce asbestos use Trump says he'd like to run against Buttigieg Gillibrand introduces bill to ban harmful pesticide from school lunch MORE (D-N.Y.) also weighed in.

"AG Barr’s press conference was a farce and an embarrassing display of propaganda on behalf of President Trump," Gillibrand said. "Barr works for the people, not the president. They deserve to know Mueller’s full findings because nobody—especially not the president—is immune from accountability."