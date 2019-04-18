Trump campaign responds to Mueller report: 'Time to investigate the liars'

President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE’s reelection campaign claimed victory after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's redacted report Thursday, saying the president was "completely exonerated" and that those involved in the probe's conception should themselves be investigated.

“President Trump has been fully and completely exonerated yet again. Now the tables have turned, and it’s time to investigate the liars who instigated this sham investigation into President Trump, motivated by political retribution and based on no evidence whatsoever,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

“Now that the collusion and obstruction conspiracy theories have been exposed for the pathetic hoaxes they always were, the Obama-era DOJ and FBI must answer for their misdeeds and the scam that they perpetrated against the American people. Justice will be served.”

The campaign also published a video to its YouTube page showing several high-profile Democrats and other public officials saying the president engaged in a host of unsavory activity, including colluding with Russia and obstructing justice.

“Trump was right. They were wrong,” the video says. “No collusion. No obstruction. Total exoneration.”

The Mueller report says it found no evidence of a conspiracy on behalf of the Trump campaign to collude with Russia. Though it did not make a definitive conclusion regarding any obstructive activities, Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE said a review of the evidence did not support bringing any obstruction of justice charges.

Trump and his associates have long claimed that Mueller’s probe was started as a partisan “witch hunt” in an effort to undermine his presidency and ease Democrats’ shock over losing the 2016 race.

Barr told Congress last week he would review the FBI’s efforts to investigate members of the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, saying he believed “spying” took place.

“I think spying did occur,” Barr said during a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing. “I am going to be reviewing both the genesis and the conduct of intelligence activities directed at the Trump campaign during 2016.”

Parscale doubled down on the attorney general’s conclusion, suggesting those involved in the surveillance should be punished.

“There is simply no denying that ‘spying did occur’ on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, as Attorney General Barr himself noted in testimony before Congress. Barr went on to testify that there was a 'failure among a group of leaders there at the upper echelon [of the FBI] … [and] I feel I have an obligation to make sure that government power is not abused,'" Parscale said. “Justice will be served.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamWhy Ken Cuccinelli should be Trump's choice for DHS Ten post-Mueller questions that could turn the tables on Russia collusion investigators GOP senators double down on demand for Clinton email probe documents MORE (R-S.C.), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said last month his panel will probe Obama-era Justice Department officials, including the granting of a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.