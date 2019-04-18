2020 Dems call on Mueller to testify about redacted report

Democratic presidential hopefuls called for special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE to testify before Congress after the Justice Department released a redacted version of the report on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The demands started coming minutes after Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE held a news conference earlier on Thursday in which he defended President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE as well as his own determination that the president did not obstruct justice based on his reading of the Mueller report.

Four contenders, Sens. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Washington preps for Mueller report | Barr to hold Thursday presser | Lawmakers dive into AI ethics | FCC chair moves to block China Mobile | Dem bill targets 'digital divide' | Microsoft denies request for facial recognition tech Dems introduce bill to tackle 'digital divide' 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-Minn.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEx-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Pollster says Trump's approval rating in 2020 will be impacted by Dem nominee 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-Calif.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHillicon Valley: Washington preps for Mueller report | Barr to hold Thursday presser | Lawmakers dive into AI ethics | FCC chair moves to block China Mobile | Dem bill targets 'digital divide' | Microsoft denies request for facial recognition tech Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-N.J.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Energy: Gillibrand offers bill to ban pesticide from school lunches | Interior secretary met tribal lawyer tied to Zinke casino dispute | Critics say EPA rule could reintroduce asbestos use Trump says he'd like to run against Buttigieg Gillibrand introduces bill to ban harmful pesticide from school lunch MORE (D-N.Y.), quickly issued calls for Mueller’s testimony.

Only the person that conducted the investigation, they argued, could provide answers to the questions surrounding Russia’s role in the 2016 election and Trump’s conduct toward the special counsel probe.

“Barr is acting more like Trump’s defense attorney than the nation's Attorney General. His press conference was a stunt, filled with political spin and propaganda,” Harris wrote on Twitter.

“Americans deserve the unvarnished truth. We need Special Counsel Mueller to testify publicly in Congress.”

Klobuchar released a video statement in which she insisted that Mueller should go before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“We want to hear from Director Mueller himself,” she said. “He should be able to give us his own views of what happened here so we can answer questions. He’s the one that conducted this major investigation and he’s the one — not Attorney General Barr — that should answer the questions of America.”

Booker echoed that call, asserting that Congress and the American people “need to hear directly from the person who authored the report.”

Gillibrand demanded not only that Mueller testify before Congress, but that lawmakers hold public hearings with multiple witnesses. She also said that members of Congress should be allowed to see an unredacted version of the special counsel’s report.

“Now that the Mueller report is public, the American people deserve full transparency and accountability,” Gillibrand tweeted. “The Senate should hold public hearings on the investigation with major witnesses and Mueller should testify to his findings. And give Congress the full, unredacted report.”

Now that the Mueller report is public, the American people deserve full transparency and accountability.



The field of presidential contenders had earlier denounced Barr for holding a news conference before the Mueller report was released, seeing it as an attempt to downplay findings that could be viewed as damaging or embarrassing to Trump and put a partisan spin on a report ahead of its publication.

The release of Mueller’s report on Thursday came weeks after the special counsel concluded his nearly two-year investigation into whether the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government to influence the 2016 election.

Barr's four-page summary of the investigation’s principle findings released last month said that Mueller’s team was unable to uncover evidence of coordination between the Trump campaign and Moscow.

It also noted that the special counsel could not clear the president on the question of whether he obstructed justice. Ultimately, Barr made the determination not to pursue such a case.

Barr's decision, as well as his news conference ahead of the redacted report’s release on Thursday morning, has fueled criticism by Democrats that the nation’s top law enforcement official has politicized a national security probe.

“AG Barr should work to protect the interests of the people, not the President,” John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperHickenlooper meets with Columbine school shooting survivors ahead of anniversary Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall Buttigieg second most talked-about candidate on cable news shows: analysis MORE, the former Colorado governor and a 2020 presidential contender, wrote on Twitter. “It's clear from this morning's press conference where his allegiances lie. The American people deserve answers.”

“The Attorney General should be the nation’s top law enforcement officer – not a spokesman for the president,” Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeInslee calls on DNC to hold debate focused on climate change Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall Inslee: Schultz 'almost totally' AWOL from policy in Washington state MORE, another Democratic hopeful, tweeted. “This press conference was a disgrace.”

Another 2020 candidate, Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellO'Rourke says he is willing to appear on Fox News Klobuchar to appear in Fox News town hall in May Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE (D-Calif.), went even further in his criticism of Barr, calling on the attorney general to step down in the wake of the Thursday news conference.

“He made a show of allegiance to the President over the American people by declaring ‘no collusion’ and excusing the President on the basis of his emotional state,” Swalwell said in a statement. “He has proved that he’s an embedded Trump ally who puts this President’s political future above of the rule of law. That makes him unfit to serve. He must resign.”