Buttigieg: Mueller report shows 'we need to change the channel' in 2020

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO'Rourke sweeps through Virginia looking to energize campaign Trump says he'd like to run against Buttigieg Buttigieg campaign says it will stop using 'Pharisees' to describe conservative Christians MORE (D) responded to the release of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s long-anticipated report on Thursday, saying Mueller's findings reinforced the need to “change the channel” in the 2020 elections.

“The Mueller report is a disturbing if not completely surprising collection of evidence that shows a president putting his own interests ahead of the country’s,” the Democratic presidential candidate tweeted Thursday. “Today again demonstrates why we need to change the channel in 2020.”

Early in his presidential run, Buttigieg cautioned against expecting the Mueller report to force Trump from office.

“I think a lot of folks are waiting for some piece of evidence to come along that finally proves once and for all that [Trump] is not a good guy,” Buttigieg said in March, shortly before Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE issued his summary of Mueller’s findings.

Buttigieg, a relative unknown in the wide Democratic field when he announced his candidacy, has since surged in the polls, though he still comes consistently behind former vice president Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenMcAuliffe says he won't run for president in 2020 Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Trump says he'd like to run against Buttigieg MORE, who has not yet officially announced a bid, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: DOJ charges doctors over illegal opioid prescriptions | Cummings accuses GOP of obstructing drug pricing probe | Sanders courts Republican voters with 'Medicare for All' | Dems probe funding of anti-abortion group Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms MORE (I-Vt.).

Buttigieg has used the “change the channel” when referring to the need to beat Trump in 2020 -- and pitched himself as the candidate to do it.

In April, for example, he called on Democrats to "just change the channel from this mesmerizing horror show that's going on in Washington right now."