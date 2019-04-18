Harris: Barr acting more like Trump's defense attorney than AG

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEx-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Pollster says Trump's approval rating in 2020 will be impacted by Dem nominee 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-Calif.) said Thursday that Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE is acting more like President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE's defense attorney than the attorney general.

Harris, who is running for president, noted in a campaign email that, prior to the public release of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's redacted report, Barr provided a copy to Trump's legal team and held a press conference where he offered a strong defense of the president.

"Attorney General Bill Barr only released this redacted report after providing a copy to the president’s personal lawyers, and after he gave a press conference on national television filled with political spin and propaganda. Let’s be clear: Barr is acting more like Trump’s defense attorney than the nation’s Attorney General," Harris said.

Harris added that Congress "has a constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the executive branch" and called for the "full, unredacted" report to be shared with lawmakers.

"The American people deserve the unvarnished truth -- without spin from the president’s hand-picked Attorney General. This redacted report is not enough," Harris wrote in the email. "Congress needs to see the full, unredacted Mueller report and all of the investigation’s underlying evidence -- and Special Counsel Robert Mueller must testify publicly before Congress."

Barr on Thursday released the redacted version of Mueller's report, which the special counsel submitted weeks ago to Barr.

Mueller, who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 election, noted in the report that the evidence prevented his team from "conclusively determining that no criminal conduct occurred" over obstruction of justice.