Ann Coulter says she could vote for Sanders if he changed views on immigration

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter said she would vote for, and even consider working for, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president if he changed his position on immigration.

If Sanders changed his immigration stance to include policies such as "protecting the border" he would have Coulter's vote, she said in an interview on PBS's "Firing Line with Margaret Hoover."

“If he went back to that position I’d vote for him, I might work for him,” she said. “I don’t care about the rest of the socialist stuff.”

Sanders, who is running for the 2020 Democratic nomination, has said that he does not support open borders, but that he does support immigration reform, including restructuring Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Coulter is an immigration hardliner who was a vocal supporter of President Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign. She has since soured on the president, who she said "hasn't kept any of his promises."