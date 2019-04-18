Bernie Sanders calls on Congress to investigate after Mueller report release

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: DOJ charges doctors over illegal opioid prescriptions | Cummings accuses GOP of obstructing drug pricing probe | Sanders courts Republican voters with 'Medicare for All' | Dems probe funding of anti-abortion group Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms MORE (I-Vt.) called on Thursday for Congress to continue an investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election and whether President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE sought to obstruct a law enforcement probe into the matter.

Sanders also said that lawmakers should take steps to bolster security ahead of future elections, suggesting that the president and congressional Republicans had so far stood in the way of such work.

“It is clear that Donald Trump wanted nothing more than to shut down the Mueller investigation,” Sanders said in a statement. “While we have more detail from today's report than before, Congress must continue its investigation into Trump's conduct and any foreign attempts to influence our election.”

“We must also work to do everything we can to protect our future elections from the significant threat of foreign interference, and I call on President Trump and Republican leadership to stop obstructing the necessary work to protect our democracy.”

The presidential hopeful’s remarks came hours after the Justice Department released a redacted report detailing the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

While that investigation did not establish that the Trump campaign conspired with Russian government officials to influence the election’s outcome, the report reveals how investigators grappled with the question of whether the president could be credibly accused of obstructing justice.

Prosecutors ultimately declined to say whether Trump should be charged in the probe, but stopped short of exonerating him. Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE has declined to pursue such a case against the president.

Sanders’s remarks on Thursday made him the latest 2020 hopeful to wade into the political frenzy surrounding the release of Mueller’s report.

Several other Democratic contenders, including Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEx-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Pollster says Trump's approval rating in 2020 will be impacted by Dem nominee 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHillicon Valley: Washington preps for Mueller report | Barr to hold Thursday presser | Lawmakers dive into AI ethics | FCC chair moves to block China Mobile | Dem bill targets 'digital divide' | Microsoft denies request for facial recognition tech Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-N.J.), have demanded that Mueller testify before Congress about his investigation, while another candidate, Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellO'Rourke says he is willing to appear on Fox News Klobuchar to appear in Fox News town hall in May Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE (D-Calif.), has demanded Barr’s resignation.