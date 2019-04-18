Sanders announces first endorsements in South Carolina

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: DOJ charges doctors over illegal opioid prescriptions | Cummings accuses GOP of obstructing drug pricing probe | Sanders courts Republican voters with 'Medicare for All' | Dems probe funding of anti-abortion group Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms MORE (I-Vt.) on Thursday announced his first endorsements in South Carolina, a pivotal primary state.

The endorsements came from seven black state representatives and were announced ahead of Sanders's speech to the state's Legislative Black Caucus later on Thursday. He was also endorsed by South Carolina AFL-CIO President Emeritus Donna DeWitt.

“We’re proud to have the endorsement of some of South Carolina’s most distinguished elected officials, labor, and faith leaders," said Sanders's South Carolina state director Kwadjo Campbell. "With their support, and the support of thousands of volunteers across the state, our campaign is building a grassroots movement that will fundamentally transform this country."

South Carolina is expected to play a key role in the 2020 Democratic contest because of how early it holds its primary and the diversity of its voters.

Other high-profile candidates like Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHillicon Valley: Washington preps for Mueller report | Barr to hold Thursday presser | Lawmakers dive into AI ethics | FCC chair moves to block China Mobile | Dem bill targets 'digital divide' | Microsoft denies request for facial recognition tech Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEx-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Pollster says Trump's approval rating in 2020 will be impacted by Dem nominee 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Washington preps for Mueller report | Barr to hold Thursday presser | Lawmakers dive into AI ethics | FCC chair moves to block China Mobile | Dem bill targets 'digital divide' | Microsoft denies request for facial recognition tech Dems introduce bill to tackle 'digital divide' 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-Minn.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Defense: Reports detail effect of transgender military ban | Watchdog auditing 8 billion submarine program | Warren questions top general on climate change Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms Warren praises Ocasio-Cortez in Time 100 MORE (D-Mass.), as well as former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeOn The Money: Cain 'very committed' to Fed bid despite opposition | Pelosi warns no US-UK trade deal if Brexit harms Irish peace | Ivanka Trump says she turned down World Bank job Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump, Dems prep for Mueller report's release MORE (D-Texas), have campaigned heavily in the state, almost a year before its primary.

State Rep. John King (D) became the first South Carolina lawmaker to make a 2020 endorsement, declaring his support for Booker earlier this month.

Soon after, Harris announced five key endorsements in the state.

State Rep. Marvin Pendarvis (D) has endorsed O'Rourke.

Among the lawmakers endorsing Sanders are Rep. Krystle Simmons (D), the first black woman to represent the low country region in the state House, and state Rep. Terry Alexander, a reverend who endorsed Sanders in 2016.

“Bernie Sanders is a champion for women's rights and has been rocking with middle class and minority communities since before he was popular. What he did back then matters just as much as it does now,” Simmons said in a statement.

“I support Sen. Sanders, because I believe in his positions that will move this country forward,” Alexander said. “His openness to change, his progressive stance on issues that impact so many people; this is why I was one of the first legislators in South Carolina to endorse him in 2016 and am doing so this year so that we can finish what he started many years ago.”