Buttigieg to fundraise in DC with major Obama, Clinton bundlers next month: report

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) will attend a fundraiser for his 2020 White House campaign next month hosted by several high-dollar Democratic bundlers who have in the past supported former President Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in their own presidential bids.

NBC News reported Thursday that Buttigieg will attend a May 21 event hosted by Steve Elmendorf and Barry Karas, two longtime Democratic donors who organized hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations for Clinton and Obama, respectively.

Elmendorf previously announced his support for Buttigieg's presidential campaign, which officially kicked off earlier this month, and donated a small amount — $250 — to the mayor's presidential campaign last financial quarter. He previously bundled more than $100,000 for Clinton's unsuccessful 2016 White House bid and worked on former Secretary of State John Kerry's 2004 bid against President George W. Bush.

Karas, along with Beverly Hills lawyer Dana Perlman, supported Obama's successful campaigns in 2008 and 2012, and organized at least $500,000 in donations to the Obama campaign in 2012, according to Forbes.

Buttigieg's newfound support from major party donors comes as the South Bend mayor has surged to third place in polling of some early primary states, including Iowa, where he trails only Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has yet to enter the race, while leading some more nationally prominent candidates such as Democratic Sens. Kamala Harris (Calif.) and Cory Booker (N.J.).

Invitations to next month's fundraiser in Washington for Buttigieg range from $250 to $5,600 per person, according to NBC, and the event is billed as the mayor's first visit to D.C. since launching his presidential bid.