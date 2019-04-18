Poll: Buttigieg surges into contention with Biden, Sanders

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO'Rourke sweeps through Virginia looking to energize campaign Trump says he'd like to run against Buttigieg Buttigieg campaign says it will stop using 'Pharisees' to describe conservative Christians MORE has surged into the top tier of candidates in the Democratic presidential primary, according to a new poll.

The online survey from Change Research, a left-leaning polling outlet, finds former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenMcAuliffe says he won't run for president in 2020 Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Trump says he'd like to run against Buttigieg MORE at 21 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: DOJ charges doctors over illegal opioid prescriptions | Cummings accuses GOP of obstructing drug pricing probe | Sanders courts Republican voters with 'Medicare for All' | Dems probe funding of anti-abortion group Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms MORE (I-Vt.) at 20 percent and Buttigieg at 17 percent.

That’s a 15-point gain for Buttigieg in the past month, according to the poll, while Biden has fallen by 15 points and Sanders shed 4 points in the same survey.

Still, the Change Research poll finds Buttigieg polling much higher than other surveys. He is at 9 percent in an Emerson College survey and 7 percent in a Morning Consult poll, both released this week.

Buttigieg was relatively unknown nationally before a CNN town hall event last month caught the attention of Washington insiders and spurred growing buzz surrounding the 37-year-old Midwest mayor.

In the past few weeks, Buttigieg has become a media sensation and a serious contender, raising $7 million in the first quarter and landing several coveted donors who previously raised millions of dollars for the Obama-Biden ticket.

No other candidate is polling in double-digits in the Change Research survey beyond Biden, Sanders and Buttigieg.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is at 9 percent, followed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Defense: Reports detail effect of transgender military ban | Watchdog auditing 8 billion submarine program | Warren questions top general on climate change Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms Warren praises Ocasio-Cortez in Time 100 MORE (Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisEx-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Pollster says Trump's approval rating in 2020 will be impacted by Dem nominee 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (Calif.), at 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

The Change Research poll of 2,518 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted April 12-15 and has a 2.2 percentage point margin of error.