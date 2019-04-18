Buttigieg says he wouldn't be opposed to having Phish play at his inauguration

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO'Rourke sweeps through Virginia looking to energize campaign Trump says he'd like to run against Buttigieg Buttigieg campaign says it will stop using 'Pharisees' to describe conservative Christians MORE (D) told a reporter on Thursday that he would consider inviting rock group Phish to his inauguration, but said he hasn't much thought that far ahead.

The 37-year-old presidential candidate told a TMZ reporter in New York City that inviting the group was "worth a shot," adding that an inauguration featuring Phish "would be something."

"Boy, if you could get Phish to do an inauguration, that would be something," Buttigieg said. "That's a fun one to think about," he added of the idea of choosing his inaugural musical guests.

Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, responded to the interview on Twitter with a snarky correction: "You spelled Beyoncé wrong."

You spelled Beyoncé wrong https://t.co/IdCusEfANc — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chas10Buttigieg) April 18, 2019

Many Twitter users celebrated the mayor's reported musical tastes, while others jokingly remarked that such an invitation should impede his presidential bid.

this alone is disqualifying https://t.co/DaW9I7FqIm — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) April 18, 2019

The word “disqualifying” doesn’t even begin to describe this https://t.co/Q4CH0By9mU — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 18, 2019

Buttigieg has enjoyed a wave of support in recent weeks as he has passed several prominent Democratic contenders to place third in some recent polls of early primary states, trailing Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: DOJ charges doctors over illegal opioid prescriptions | Cummings accuses GOP of obstructing drug pricing probe | Sanders courts Republican voters with 'Medicare for All' | Dems probe funding of anti-abortion group Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenMcAuliffe says he won't run for president in 2020 Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump Trump says he'd like to run against Buttigieg MORE, who is widely expected to enter the race soon, while placing ahead of others such as Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Energy: Gillibrand offers bill to ban pesticide from school lunches | Interior secretary met tribal lawyer tied to Zinke casino dispute | Critics say EPA rule could reintroduce asbestos use Trump says he'd like to run against Buttigieg Gillibrand introduces bill to ban harmful pesticide from school lunch MORE (D-N.Y.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHillicon Valley: Washington preps for Mueller report | Barr to hold Thursday presser | Lawmakers dive into AI ethics | FCC chair moves to block China Mobile | Dem bill targets 'digital divide' | Microsoft denies request for facial recognition tech Booker calls for sweeping voting rights reforms 20 Dems demand no more money for ICE agents, Trump wall MORE (D-N.J.).