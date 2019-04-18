Clinton campaign chief: Mueller report 'lays out a devastating case' against Trump

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMcAuliffe says he won't run for president in 2020 Chuck Todd slams reports that DOJ briefed Trump on Mueller findings: 'This is actual collusion' Crowdfund campaign to aid historically black churches hit by fires raises over M MORE's 2016 presidential campaign chairman argued Thursday that special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's highly anticipated report lays out a "devastating case" against President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE that Congress should act upon.

John Podesta wrote in a Washington Post op-ed that Mueller's partially redacted report shows that Trump campaign operatives knew in advance about releases of stolen Democratic emails obtained by WikiLeaks from Russian intelligence sources.

Podesta argued that Mueller's findings were coupled with a clear call for lawmakers to act, as the sitting president cannot be indicted under Justice Department policy but Congress has authority to pursue obstruction of justices investigations.

"Mueller lays out a devastating case against the president, but explicitly says in the introduction to the obstruction section that given the Justice Department policy against indicting a sitting president, it would be unfair to draw the conclusion that seems obvious from the facts that follow, because Trump wouldn’t be able to defend himself in a court of law," Podesta wrote.

"Mueller got us this far. Now it’s Congress’s turn to weigh the evidence against the president, decide what merits a response and act in the best interests of our democracy," he added.

Podesta also echoed claims from other Democrats who have accused Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE of misrepresenting the Mueller report's finding that Congress had the authority to investigate the president for obstruction of justice.

Barr had written in a four-page letter summarizing Mueller's primary findings last month that the decision against pursuing an obstruction case against Trump had been made by him and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Rod Jay RosensteinHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report Mueller won't attend Barr press conference on report Schumer slams Justice Dept over 'pre-damage control' on Mueller report MORE.

"Attorney General William P. Barr spoke to an audience of one, President Trump, and in so doing let down 329 million Americans," Podesta said of Barr's press conference earlier Thursday.

House Democrats, led by Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerNadler wants 'the boss of everybody' Stephen Miller to testify before Congress Giuliani slams Nadler for 'diarrhea of the mouth,' 'lack of judiciousness' Grand jury material becomes key battle-line in Mueller report fight MORE (D-N.Y.) have vowed to continue investigations into the president, including on the issue of obstruction of justice.