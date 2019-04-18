Buttigieg on Mueller report: 'Politically, I'm not sure it will change much'

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegO'Rourke sweeps through Virginia looking to energize campaign Trump says he'd like to run against Buttigieg Buttigieg campaign says it will stop using 'Pharisees' to describe conservative Christians MORE said Thursday that he doubts the Mueller report will change much politically for President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE.

"Politically, I’m not sure it will change much," he said while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." "If we really want to send Trumpism into the history books, the best thing we can do is defeat it decisively at the ballot box in 2020."

The mayor of South Bend, Ind. said, however, that he believed that Trump's behavior as detailed in the report was "unethical" and "legally problematic."

"There was a lot of behavior that was at best unethical and legally problematic, to put it charitably," he said. "The way that the attorney general conducted himself as though he were the personal attorney of the president was incredibly troubling too."

Mayor @PeteButtigieg offers @SethMeyers his reaction to the Mueller Report, and explains why his military background informs his opinion on Trump. pic.twitter.com/S5PUoMwtud — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) April 19, 2019

The Justice Department on Thursday released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report. Prior to the report's release, Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrHouse Dems demand Barr cancel 'inappropriate' press conference on Mueller report DOJ plans to release 'lightly redacted' version of Mueller report Thursday: WaPo Nadler accuses Barr of 'unprecedented steps' to 'spin' Mueller report MORE held a press conference in which he defended Trump. Democrats and media figures have questioned whether the conference was appropriate.

Buttigieg officially launched his presidential campaign on Sunday. He is one of more than a dozen people competing for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination.