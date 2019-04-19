Trump campaign says it raised more than $1 million since Mueller report

President Trump Donald John TrumpGrassroots America shows the people support Donald Trump Trump speaks to rebel Libyan general attacking Tripoli Dem lawmaker: Mueller report shows 'substantial body of evidence' on obstruction MORE’s reelection campaign says it has raised $1.1 million since the Justice Department released the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s investigation into Russia's election interference.

The Trump campaign has been sending out fundraising texts to supporters with the goal of raising $1 million. A text sent out on Friday afternoon put the fundraising haul at more than $1.1 million, just a day after the release of the report.

“Sorry Trump haters. The biggest waste of money witch hunt in history is finally over,” the text says. “The attacks and lies will keep coming heading into 2020. That’s why we need to fight back bigger and stronger than ever before.”

The Trump campaign raised $30 million in the first quarter of 2019, or as much as the top two Democratic presidential contenders combined.

The president ended the quarter with more than $40 million in the bank.

The Mueller report did not find evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Trump officials and Russia. The special counsel detailed 10 episodes it examined as part of an obstruction of justice investigation, but decided neither to implicate nor exonerate the president on that front.

Trump has called the report a “complete and total exoneration.”