Perdue campaign fined $30K for fundraising violations in 2014 cycle

Sen. David Perdue's (R-Ga.) reelection campaign paid a $30,000 fine to federal regulators for fundraising violations from the 2014 election, documents show.

A disclosure from Monday, the filing deadline for the latest quarter, shows that Perdue's campaign paid a $30,000 civil penalty last month to the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The payment was the result of a negotiated settlement between the campaign and the FEC based on an audit that found violations in Perdue's 2014 fundraising reports.

The audit originally found that the campaign received $271,193 in excessive contributions and failed to disclose $128,972 in debts and obligations.

The campaign presented legal arguments and provided documents that reduced the amount of excessive contributions, according to the settlement, though it does not specify the reduced amount. Auditors also confirmed that disclosure reports were amended to disclose the debts.

"After undergoing an exhaustive four-year-long process, we reached a reasonable agreement regarding some typical bookkeeping errors that occur on a campaign of this size in order to bring the matter to a close," Perdue's campaign consultant Derrick Dickey told The Hill in a statement.

Perdue won his seat in 2014 after defeating former charity executive Michelle Nunn (D), the daughter of former Sen. Sam Nunn (D-Ga.).

The GOP senator is up for reelection in 2020 in a race that the Cook Political Report rates as likely Republican.