2020 Democrats commemorate 20-year anniversary of Columbine shooting

Several Democratic presidential hopefuls took to Twitter on Saturday to commemorate the 20-year anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) and Kamala Harris (Calif.), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper sent out messages honoring the victims of the 1999 attack and urging the government to adopt stricter gun control measures.

"Twenty years ago, when I was 17, the shootings at Columbine broke America’s heart. Today’s high schoolers have seen the same kind of horror at Parkland and elsewhere. If we don’t want to repeat this in 20 years, we must summon the courage to deliver common-sense gun reform," Buttigieg wrote in a tweet Saturday.

“Remembering the 13 killed and 24 wounded in the tragic shooting at Columbine High School. Twenty years have passed, but we haven’t made twenty years of progress on gun violence prevention. It’s time to pass gun safety legislation,” Klobuchar tweeted.

“Twenty years after Columbine, the survivors are now confronted with how to tell their children about it — when their own kids are participating in school lockdown drills. The entire Littleton Community is in my thoughts today,” Harris tweeted.

“On today's 20th anniversary of the shooting at Columbine High School, we must remember that thoughts and prayers aren't nearly enough. Our students and our families deserve nothing less than a nationwide effort to reduce gun violence and take weapons of war off our streets,” Inslee said.

"A lot can change in 20 years. It should change. We shouldn’t know the words Sandy Hook, Tree of Life, Mother Emanuel, Pulse, or Parkland—not for the reasons we do. Yet there they are, part of our shared vocabulary of frustration and grief," Hickenlooper said in a press release, citing the sites of other shootings.

"In our state and across our country, we can and must do more. We can raise the required age for gun purchases; we can pass red flag laws," he continued. "That spirit of action that moved us in Colorado needs to become the norm in Washington. We can’t look back again, another 20 years from now, having allowed countless more names—of schools, places of worship, or public spaces — to become part of our lexicon of grief."

Gun control has become a hot button issue for the Democratic Party after a recent string of high-profile mass shootings, including last year’s shooting at Parkland, Fla.'s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people. The shooting reignited the debate surrounding gun control legislation and sparked the March for Our Lives movement, which advocates for stricter gun control measures.

Democratic 2020 candidates have embraced gun legislation as a focal point of their campaign platforms. House Democrats, meanwhile, passed two gun bills earlier this year.

Updated at 1:08 p.m.