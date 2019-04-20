Kasich: Trump's behavior in Mueller report shows 'America deserves better'

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) on Saturday excoriated President Trump Donald John TrumpImpeachment? Not so fast without missing element of criminal intent Feds say marijuana ties could prevent immigrants from getting US citizenship Trump approval drops to 2019 low after Mueller report's release: poll MORE over details in special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report, declaring that "America deserves better."

Kasich, who is mulling launching a Republican presidential primary challenge to Trump in 2020, tweeted that Trump's behavior in the Mueller report "is more than disappointing."

"It’s unacceptable & not behavior we should expect from our president. It's worse than I've seen in my career observing & working with presidents or public officials," he wrote.

.@realDonaldTrump's behavior described in the #MuellerReport is more than disappointing. It’s unacceptable & not behavior we should expect from our president. It's worse than I've seen in my career observing & working with presidents or public officials. America deserves better. — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) April 20, 2019

In a sprawling 448-page report released Thursday, Mueller said that his team could "not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated" with Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

However, Mueller stopped short of clearing Trump regarding potential obstruction of justice involving the Russia probe itself, saying that Congress has the authority to conduct obstruction investigations.

The special counsel’s team examined 10 “episodes” of possible obstruction, including several instances in which Trump urged his associates to lie to the public or try to have Mueller fired.

“The President's efforts to influence the investigation were mostly unsuccessful, but that is largely because the persons who surrounded the President declined to carry out orders or accede to his requests,” Mueller wrote.

Kasich has emerged as one of the few Republican critics of the president, focusing much of his ire on Trump’s conduct while in office. He has been weighing a potential primary challenge to Trump, saying this week that “all of my options remain on the table.”

The former Ohio governor has also been in touch with former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld (R), who has formally announced a campaign to challenge Trump for the GOP nomination next year. Weld said this week that he has encouraged Kasich to throw his hat into the ring as well.