Internet mocks Schultz over ad saying 'majority of Americans are Americans'

Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, who is considering a 2020 presidential run as a centrist independent candidate, has drawn mockery online for a slate of campaign ads that include a line saying "the majority of Americans are Americans."

Schultz has been touring the country promoting his recently released book, participating in a CNN town hall, and running various campaign ads primarily touting nonpartisanship and his ability to connect with all voters.

NBC News reports a Facebook ad run by Schultz reads: "The majority of Americans aren't Democrats or Republicans, the majority of Americans are Americans."

The ad quickly drew the scrutiny of several online, with one Twitter user suggesting Schultz should use the line as his campaign slogan.

I don't know if Howard Schultz has settled on a campaign slogan yet, but "...the majority of Americans are Americans" is certainly a choice pic.twitter.com/LBImTznAuh — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 20, 2019

This sucks for the minority of Americans who apparently aren’t https://t.co/ZuNrEHiJPo — ryan teague beckwith (@ryanbeckwith) April 20, 2019

Schultz, who has yet to officially announce if he is running in 2020, was previously heckled by an attendee of his first campaign event, who yelled, “Don’t help elect Trump, you egotistical billionaire asshole!”