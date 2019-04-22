Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTim Ryan doesn't back impeachment proceedings against Trump Schiff: Democrats 'may' take up impeachment proceedings Trump claims Democrats' plans to probe admin will cost them 'big time' in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.), a 2020 Democratic hopeful, unveiled a sweeping plan Monday to reform higher education that would cancel nearly all student loan debt and create universal free public college.

Warren's plan would cancel up to $50,000 in debt for 42 million Americans -- 95 percent of those carrying student loan debt -- and allow every American to attend a two- or four-year public college tuition-free. She added that the "entire cost" of the plans would be covered by her proposed 2-percent annual tax on the families with $50 million or more, which she calls the "ultra-millionaire tax."

"We got into this crisis because state governments and the federal government decided that instead of treating higher education like our public school system -- free and accessible to all Americans -- they’d rather cut taxes for billionaires and giant corporations and offload the cost of higher education onto students and their families. The student debt crisis is the direct result of this failed experiment," Warren wrote in a post on Medium.

"It’s time to end that experiment, to clean up the mess it’s caused, and to do better -- better for people who want to go (or go back) to college, better for current students, better for graduates, better for their families, and better for our entire economy," she wrote.

Tuition-free college and forgiveness of student loan debt has gained steam in recent years in Democratic circles, with most of the 2020 field supporting one or both of the ideas. Most notably, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris Wage growth shaping up as key 2020 factor for Trump Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' MORE (I-Vt.) ran on a plan to make college tuition free during the 2016 campaign, having introduced a bill the same year called the “College for All Act,” which Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' Tulsi Gabbard fundraises off 4/20: 'Appalls me' that feds consider marijuana illegal MORE (D-Calif.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' 2020 Dems ratchet up anti-corporate talk in bid to woo unions MORE (D-N.Y.) all co-sponsored.

“Sen. Warren’s student-debt and college-affordability proposals give the current generation a chance at financial health,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, in a statement. “These proposals are as consequential as the GI Bill and would be a game-changer for millions of Americans being crushed by $1.5 trillion in student debt.”

The Massachusetts Democrat's proposal is the latest in a string of policy papers she has released over the past nine months, including multiple proposals since she announced her presidential bid on New Year’s Eve. Since then, she’s proposed reforms to break up tech giants such as Facebook and Google; a universal pre-K program she says would also be paid for by the “ultra-millionaire tax”; and, most recently, a plan to protect public lands.

Yet her policy bonafides have not translated into a bump in the polls, where she struggles to keep pace with the party’s current ront-runners, including Sanders; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris 2020 Dems ratchet up anti-corporate talk in bid to woo unions 2020 Democrats commemorate 20-year anniversary of Columbine shooting MORE; and former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris 2020 Dems ratchet up anti-corporate talk in bid to woo unions Resurfaced Buttigieg yearbook named him 'most likely to be president' MORE, who has not yet officially announced his candidacy. According to recent polls, Warren is tied for fourth with seven-percent support in Iowa, and fourth in New Hampshire with nine-percent backing.

The proposals, however, have provided fundraising bumps for her campaign, which raised $6 million overall during the first fundraising quarter. But the campaign spent $5.2 million during the same time period as she carries a campaign with 170 staffers on board.

Most recently, Warren made waves Friday with her call for the House to begin the impeachment process against President Trump Donald John TrumpThorny part of obstruction of justice is proving intent, that's a job for Congress Obama condemns attacks in Sri Lanka as 'an attack on humanity' Schiff rips Conway's 'display of alternative facts' on Russian election interference MORE, becoming one of the first 2020 Democratic candidates to make the jump.

Other Democrats have not been willing to join her call. Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' 2020 Dems ratchet up anti-corporate talk in bid to woo unions MORE (D-N.J.) said Sunday while campaigning in Nevada that he doesn’t think it’s “time to move forward” with impeachment proceedings. Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanTim Ryan doesn't back impeachment proceedings against Trump Cory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris 2020 Dems ratchet up anti-corporate talk in bid to woo unions MORE (D-Ohio) said that House Democrats should continue to open up the investigation and “let the process play itself out,” making it clear he isn’t ready for impeachment either.

Warren is slated to appear at a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Monday night, before campaigning in South Carolina on Tuesday.