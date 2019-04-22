Moulton enters 2020 White House race

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonThe Hill's Morning Report — Mueller aftermath: What will House Dems do now? Rep. Tim Ryan announces presidential run Conservation happens one animal at a time MORE (D-Mass.) announced his 2020 presidential campaign early Monday, becoming the 20th candidate seeking the Democratic nomination.

Moulton, who emerged a leader of the Democrats challenging Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiSenate Republicans tested on Trump support after Mueller End of Mueller shifts focus to existing probes Democrats renew attacks on Trump attorney general MORE's (D-Calif.) path to the Speakership last fall, said in a video that he is running because "we have to beat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpThorny part of obstruction of justice is proving intent, that's a job for Congress Obama condemns attacks in Sri Lanka as 'an attack on humanity' Schiff rips Conway's 'display of alternative facts' on Russian election interference MORE, and I want us to beat Donald Trump because I love this country."

The former Marine's campaign platform includes a focus on gun control, national security and addressing climate change.

“Decades of division and corruption have broken our democracy and robbed Americans of their voice,” Moulton said in his announcement video. "It's all led to an administration that's turned away from our values and is shredding our moral authority.”

According to his campaign website, the three-term congressman will travel to the early nominating states of New Hampshire, South Carolina and Iowa this week.

Moulton, 40, has said for months that he was considering a 2020 run.

He told ABC News early Monday that Democrats have ceded issues such as patriotism, security and service to Republicans “for too long.”

“This is actually where Donald Trump is weakest,” he said. “We’ve got to take him on on these issues.”

Rep. @sethmoulton tells @GStephanopoulos he is running for president "because I'm a patriot, because I believe in this country." See the interview coming up this morning on @GMA. https://t.co/WZ4Hv0pAM7 pic.twitter.com/uQNaC2XJRJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 22, 2019

Moulton joins a crowded field of Democratic nominees including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTim Ryan doesn't back impeachment proceedings against Trump Schiff: Democrats 'may' take up impeachment proceedings Trump claims Democrats' plans to probe admin will cost them 'big time' in 2020 MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' Tulsi Gabbard fundraises off 4/20: 'Appalls me' that feds consider marijuana illegal MORE (D-Calif.) and Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris Wage growth shaping up as key 2020 factor for Trump Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' MORE (I-Vt.) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Robert (Beto) Francis O'RourkeSanders announces first endorsements in South Carolina On The Money: Cain 'very committed' to Fed bid despite opposition | Pelosi warns no US-UK trade deal if Brexit harms Irish peace | Ivanka Trump says she turned down World Bank job Ex-Obama campaign manager: Sanders can't beat Trump MORE (D-Texas.).

Other veterans in the 2020 Democratic field include South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris 2020 Dems ratchet up anti-corporate talk in bid to woo unions 2020 Democrats commemorate 20-year anniversary of Columbine shooting MORE and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardTulsi Gabbard fundraises off 4/20: 'Appalls me' that feds consider marijuana illegal Groups, lawmakers use 4/20 to raise awareness about marijuana sentencing reform Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE (D-Hawaii).

CNN is reporting that former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris 2020 Dems ratchet up anti-corporate talk in bid to woo unions Resurfaced Buttigieg yearbook named him 'most likely to be president' MORE will enter the race this week.

-- Owen Daugherty contributed to this report, which was updated at 8:01 a.m.