Buttigieg says quick rise has 'created some challenges'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris 2020 Dems ratchet up anti-corporate talk in bid to woo unions 2020 Democrats commemorate 20-year anniversary of Columbine shooting MORE said in a new interview that his meteoric rise as a 2020 contender has “created some challenges.”



The South Bend, Ind. mayor told The Associated Press that his supporters have basically had to “organize themselves.”

“We need to make sure we have the organizational strengths to sustain this wave of support that we’ve been getting for the last almost month and a half now,” he said. “It’s created some challenges to rise this far this fast, but I would put those in the category of a good problem to have.”

An openly gay veteran of the Iraq War, Buttigieg has seen his candidacy take off and many early polls have him in the top five among all 2020 Democratic candidates.

The AP notes Buttigieg is not expected to create a massive campaign operation similar to other more prominent candidates. At the end of March, he only had about a dozen pairs staffers on his campaign, according to federal filings reviewed by the news outlet.

His campaign manager, Mike Schmuhl told the AP that Buttigieg has more than 30 paid staffers and that number could grow to as high as 50 by the end of the month.

“We want to build a campaign that’s a little disruptive, kind of entrepreneurial. Right now, it feels like a startup,” said Schmuhl.

Buttigieg is already fundraising well, pulling in more than $7 million in the two months before formally announcing his candidacy last week.

Additionally, he has already garnered enough individual donors to appear in the first Democratic primary debate.

Amid the early success, Buttigieg said he is frequently reminded that he still has work to do.

“Every time I fool myself into thinking I’m a household name, I get a humbling reminder somewhere that not everybody is following the blow by blow,” he said at a campaign event in New Hampshire over the weekend in New Hampshire, according to the AP.