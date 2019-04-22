Poll: Two-thirds of young Dems worried about moral direction of nation

Two-thirds of young Democrats in a new poll say they are concerned with the moral direction of the U.S.

The survey from Harvard’s Institute of Politics found that 66 percent of young Democrats, classified as 18- to 29-year-olds, shared the concern. By comparison, 42 percent of respondents said they were worried about the country’s moral direction in 2015.

Time magazine, which first reported the survey's findings, noted that increased anxiety is leading to an overall uptick in election participation among young voters.

More than four in 10 young voters from both parties — 43 percent — said in the new poll that they are likely to vote in their state’s primary, up from 36 percent of respondents who said they planned to do so in the spring of 2015.

The gap was even more pronounced among young Democrats, with 58 percent of those respondents now saying they planned to vote in their state’s primary compared to 44 percent in 2015.

“Almost all of the additional enthusiasm relative to four years ago is coming from young Democrats,” John Della Volpe, polling director at Harvard’s Institute of Politics, told Time.

The Harvard survey collected responses from more than 3,022 young voters and has a margin of error of 2.6 percentage points.