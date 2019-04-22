Biden begins accepting campaign donations ahead of 2020 announcement

Allies of Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? MORE have begun reaching out to Democratic donors and fundraisers to solicit financial support ahead of the former vice president’s expected presidential campaign announcement.

The solicitations, first reported by The New York Times, send a clear signal that Biden is almost certain to enter the Democratic nominating contest. He is reportedly set to make an announcement on Wednesday.

The solicitations have so far been sent to big donors and ask that checks be mailed to a consulting firm in Northern Virginia, according to the Times. Biden cannot yet accept online donations because he has not declared his candidacy.

Still, the hunt for large donations by Biden’s supporters sets the former vice president apart from many Democratic presidential contenders, who have leaned heavily on small-dollar contributions to power their campaigns.

A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

One donor, San Francisco-based attorney Thomas McInerney, noted in a solicitation email last week that he was among a group of donors seeking to feel out Biden’s prospective financial support ahead of a presidential bid.

“We are trying to assess what kind of hard financial commitments we would have on day one, in support of his presidential candidacy,” he wrote, according to the Times.

McInerney confirmed to The Hill he had sought donations for Biden's campaign.

Two of the solicitation emails reported by the Times mentioned that Biden’s campaign committee would be named “Biden for President.”

Comcast Senior Executive Vice President David Cohen, a former Democratic operative, also sent an email to potential donors last week encouraging them to give $2,800 in support of Biden, according to the Times.

Cohen is among a handful of prominent Democrats planning a fundraising event Philadelphia for Biden shortly after his expected announcement, the radio station WHYY reported last week.

— Updated at 12:37 p.m.