Sanders leads, Buttigieg catches Biden in New Hampshire poll

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the Democratic field in New Hampshire but South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg is on the rise and running neck-and-neck with former Vice President Joe Biden, according to a new poll.

The latest Granite State Poll from the University of New Hampshire finds Sanders at 30 percent, followed by Biden at 18 percent and Buttigieg at 15 percent. No other candidate has more than 5 percent support. Seventy-seven percent of Democrats said they’re still trying to decide who to support.

There is surging interest in Buttigieg among Democratic voters.

In the previous survey from late February, Sanders was at 26 percent, followed by Biden at 22 percent. Buttigieg was only at 1 percent in that survey.

Buttigieg has since raised millions of dollars and seen a spike in interest following a CNN town hall event and several viral internet moments.

The first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire will be a critical test for the massive Democratic field, but particularly for Biden, Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump pushes back on impeachment talk: 'Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!' Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race MORE (D-Mass.), who hail from nearby states and will be expected perform well in the northeast.

Warren is in fourth place in the poll at 5 percent support.

The Granite State Poll of 549 Democrats was conducted between April 10 and April 18 and has a 4.2 percentage point margin of error.