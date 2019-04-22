Where 2020 Democratic candidates stand on impeachment

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump pushes back on impeachment talk: 'Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!' Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race MORE (D-Mass.) made impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Sri Lankan prime minister following church bombings Ex-Trump lawyer: Mueller knew Trump had to call investigation a 'witch hunt' for 'political reasons' The biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone MORE a key campaign issue when she became the first Democratic presidential candidate to call for it publicly.

Previously, the crowd of hopeful presidential nominees steered clear of the issue — and some still do, with multiple candidates deferring to Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with Warren wading in based on last week's release of the report on special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s investigation into Russia's election interference, the rest of the field is now facing reignited debate over whether Democrats should pursue proceedings to impeach Trump.

Here’s where they currently stand.

Support impeachment

Warren

Warren was the first 2020 candidate to clearly call for proceedings, following the public release of Mueller’s report.

“The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty,” she tweeted on Friday. “That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States.”

The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 19, 2019

Castro

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro is the only other 2020 candidate to back proceedings.

Castro told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Friday that it would “perfectly reasonable” for Congress to open impeachment proceedings.

“It’s clear that Bob Mueller in his report left that in the hands of Congress,” he added.

On the issue of obstruction of justice, Mueller’s team investigated 10 potential instances, including Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey James Brien Comey'Morning Joe' hosts suggest media should boycott White House aides 'who repeatedly lie' 10 factors making Russia election interference the most enduring scandal of the Obama era Trump takes aim at Dem talk of impeachment MORE and efforts to deny that he ordered then-White House counsel Don McGahn to demand the special counsel be removed.

After laying out the cases, the special counsel did not reach a conclusion in his report, but did mention that Congress has the authority to conduct obstruction of justice investigations.

Messam

Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamSeveral 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE (D) told The Hill he supports impeachment proceedings based on the evidence available.

"Based on what is available I believe the President should be placed under impeachment proceedings and let the weight of the full report carry out the justice the American people deserve," Messam said in a statement.

"The redacted Mueller Report provides alarming and damning evidence of the Trump Campaign's interactions with Russians. Special counsel Mueller provided evidence that would determine if impeachment proceedings should take place. The full special counsel report without redaction should be released to congress for review to determine If evidence is sufficient to impeach Trump. Congress has the constitutional authority of oversight and must be given the full report," he said.

Not backing impeachment

Sanders

On Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersThe biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone GOP Senate campaign arm hits battleground-state Dems over 'Medicare for All,' Green New Deal Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college MORE (I-Vt.) called on Congress to continue investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election but did not mention impeachment.

“It is clear that Donald Trump wanted nothing more than to shut down the Mueller investigation,” Sanders said in a statement. “While we have more detail from today's report than before, Congress must continue its investigation into Trump's conduct and any foreign attempts to influence our election.”

Buttigieg

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Buttigieg says quick rise has 'created some challenges' Moulton enters 2020 White House race MORE told NBC News on Friday that while he’s “pretty sure [Trump] deserves to be impeached,” he will leave the issue to members of Congress.

Harris

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? MORE (D-Calif.) said Friday that more information is needed before making a decision.

“I think that there is definitely a conversation to be had on that subject,” she told MSNBC on Thursday. “But first I want to hear from Bob Mueller and really understand what exactly is the evidence that supports the summary that we have been given today.”

O’Rourke

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) also deferred to the House.

“I wouldn’t blame any member of the House for voting for this,” O’Rourke said during an appearance in Nashua, N.H., per the New York Times.

He supported impeachment when he was running for the Senate last year.

O’Rourke has previously suggested the 2020 election would be a good way for voters to resolve the issue.

Booker

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? Booker: Barr's suggestion of spying on Trump campaign 'eroded' public's trust MORE (D-N.J) told reporters during a campaign stop in Nevada on Friday that impeachment talks were premature.

"There's a lot more investigation that should go on before Congress comes to any conclusions like that,” he said, according to SFGate.

Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? New Hampshire senator to ask 2020 Dems to back repeal of state residency law Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' MORE (D-Minn.) declined to take a position on impeachment, saying senators are meant to be the jury on impeachment.

“Our job is to be jury, so I’ve been really careful talking about if an impeachment is brought before us,” she told MSNBC's Chris Hayes on Thursday.

Gillibrand

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Cory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' MORE (D-N.Y.) criticized Barr’s handling of the report and called for an unredacted version to be released twice on Twitter on Thursday.

During a campaign stop in Ames, Iowa, on Friday, Gillibrand said she wants to hold public and closed-door hearings with Mueller before deciding on the next steps.

“I want the American people to get to hear [Mueller’s] words and hear what he says,” Gillibrand said, according to the Des Moines Register.

Ryan

Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? Trump takes aim at Dem talk of impeachment MORE (D-Ohio), who entered the race earlier this month, said Sunday that he does not believe Congress should begin impeachment proceedings, instead deferring to the Judiciary Committee.

"This is very, very, very serious. I believe that the first step is to have Rep. Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerDemocrats leave impeachment on the table House Judiciary chair to call on McGahn to testify before Congress Tim Ryan doesn't back impeachment proceedings against Trump MORE [D-N.Y.] continue to open up this investigation to better understand this. We are just getting this document," Ryan said on CNN.

"Let the Judiciary Committee look at this. There's a process in place here. I trust Jerry Nadler, he's one of the smartest guys in the United States Congress, I think that's the natural next step and let's see where that leads," he added.

When pressed by Jake Tapper on whether he supports impeachment right now, Ryan clarified his deferral.

"Let the process play itself out," he responded. "And let's educate the American people, too. This is a very nuanced document, let the American people really see what's going on here."

Swalwell

Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris 2020 Democrats commemorate 20-year anniversary of Columbine shooting Hillicon Valley: House Dems subpoena full Mueller report | DOJ pushes back at 'premature' subpoena | Dems reject offer to view report with fewer redactions | Trump camp runs Facebook ads about Mueller report | Uber gets B for self-driving cars MORE (D-Calif.) wants to have Mueller testify in front of Congress before making an impeachment determination.

“Well, I think we want to hear from Mueller, right?” he told CNN’s Don Lemon. “He has to come before Congress, lay it all out, as this report has.

“It’s a conversation we have to have.”

We need to hear from Mueller himself before we rule out impeachment. End of story. pic.twitter.com/BaN8Lu93cz — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 22, 2019

Inslee

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris Washington governor signs Holocaust education bill Groups, lawmakers use 4/20 to raise awareness about marijuana sentencing reform MORE has said “impeachment should not be off the table,” deferring to Congress.

It is clear that the president tried and tried and tried to stop the Mueller investigation. Congress needs to get to the bottom of what's going on here. Impeachment should not be off the table.https://t.co/ScPHa6eW6N — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) April 19, 2019

Yang

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangGroups, lawmakers use 4/20 to raise awareness about marijuana sentencing reform Several 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall Celebs start opening their wallets for 2020 Dems MORE suggested in a tweet that the decision over impeachment should be left to 2020 voters.

"I am glad that the Mueller Report has been made public. It's important to the American people. My focus is on beating Donald Trump at the ballot box and solving the problems that got him elected in the first place," Yang said.

I am glad that the Mueller Report has been made public. It’s important to the American people. My focus is on beating Donald Trump at the ballot box and solving the problems that got him elected in the first place. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 18, 2019

Gravel

Former Sen. Mike Gravel (Alaska), who is running with the intention of introducing issues on the debate stage, explicitly said he was not interested in responding to Mueller’s report.

“we won't be doing tweets about the mueller report because it's pointless,” his account tweeted.

we won't be doing tweets about the mueller report because it's pointless — Mike Gravel (@MikeGravel) April 18, 2019

Delaney

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneySeveral 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall Booker denies 'swipe' at John Delaney after his campaign sent fundraising email attacking Delaney The Hill's 12:30 Report: First look at 2020 money race MORE (D-Md.) released a statement Thursday suggesting that responding through the ballot box is the appropriate response to the Mueller report.

“The one conclusion that every American should reach from the Mueller report is that we are better than this,” he tweeted. “We deserve a President free on conflicts, conducting themselves with honor and integrity, and possessing a moral compass that guides their actions. We have to win in 2020.”

The one conclusion that every American should reach from the Mueller report is that we are better than this. We deserve a President free on conflicts, conducting themselves with honor and integrity, and possessing a moral compass that guides their actions. We have to win in 2020. — John Delaney (@JohnDelaney) April 18, 2019

The Hill reached out to the campaigns of Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonMoulton enters 2020 White House race The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? The Hill's Morning Report — Mueller aftermath: What will House Dems do now? MORE (D-Mass.), former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperCory Booker has a problem in 2020: Kamala Harris 2020 Democrats commemorate 20-year anniversary of Columbine shooting 2020 Dems call on Mueller to testify about redacted report MORE (D) and self-help author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonSeveral 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall More than one in 10 in new poll say men are 'better suited emotionally' for politics Marianne Williamson on reparations: 'Anything less than 0 billion is an insult' MORE for comment on impeachment proceedings. None of these candidates have directly addressed impeachment since the release of Mueller's report last week.