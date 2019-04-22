Biden plans to shutter charity organization upon entering 2020 race: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joseph (Joe) Robinette BidenWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? MORE plans to close his foundation when he enters the 2020 presidential race, The New York Times reported Monday, citing people briefed on the matter.

Biden and his wife, Jill, launched the Biden Foundation in 2017. According to the Times, the organization would likely suspend its activities immediately after Biden jumps into the race, followed by a gradual dismantling of the charity group.

ADVERTISEMENT

By shuttering the charity, the Times reported, Biden would be likely to avoid questions about possible conflicts of interest as a candidate.

A spokesperson for Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill. Spokespeople for Biden and for the foundation declined to comment to the Times.

Closing the charity organization could help Biden avoid some of the questions and criticism that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonIt is wrong to say 'no collusion' 10 factors making Russia election interference the most enduring scandal of the Obama era And the winner of the Robert Mueller Sweepstakes is — Vladimir Putin MORE faced in 2016 over her charity, the Clinton Foundation. Watchdog groups at the time warned of possible conflicts of interest, as did President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Sri Lankan prime minister following church bombings Ex-Trump lawyer: Mueller knew Trump had to call investigation a 'witch hunt' for 'political reasons' The biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone MORE, when Clinton did not shutter the foundation while seeking the White House.

The Atlantic reported on Friday that Biden will enter the race this week and has already recorded a video announcement. Biden has begun to accept campaign donations ahead of his likely announcement.

Biden has long been expected to launch his third White House bid. Polling has consistently shown he is at or near the top of Democratic field of candidates.