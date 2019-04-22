Wayne Messam becomes third 2020 Dem to back Trump impeachment

Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamSeveral 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE (D), the mayor of Miramar, Fla., is now the third Democratic presidential candidate to back impeachment proceedings against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Sri Lankan prime minister following church bombings Ex-Trump lawyer: Mueller knew Trump had to call investigation a 'witch hunt' for 'political reasons' The biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone MORE following the release of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report.

"Based on what is available I believe the President should be placed under impeachment proceedings and let the weight of the full report carry out the justice the American people deserve," Messam said Monday in a statement to The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Special counsel Mueller provided evidence that would determine if impeachment proceedings should take place. The full special counsel report without redaction should be released to Congress for review to determine if evidence is sufficient to impeach Trump. Congress has the constitutional authority of oversight and must be given the full report."

The Florida mayor also characterized the report's descriptions of interactions between Russia and the Trump campaign as "alarming and damning."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump pushes back on impeachment talk: 'Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!' Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race MORE (D-Mass.) on Friday became the first Democratic presidential candidate to call for Trump's impeachment, a day after a redacted version of the Mueller report was made public.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) followed soon after, telling CNN's Anderson Cooper on Friday that it would be “perfectly reasonable” for Congress to open impeachment proceedings.

“It’s clear that Bob Mueller in his report left that in the hands of Congress,” he added.

The release of Mueller's report prompted other Democrats to ramp up talk of impeachment. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) last week said she would sign on to a resolution calling for an investigation into whether Trump should be impeached.

Mueller's report determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove coordination between Trump's 2016 campaign and the Kremlin.

On the issue of obstructing justice, Mueller’s team investigated 10 incidents, including Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey James Brien Comey'Morning Joe' hosts suggest media should boycott White House aides 'who repeatedly lie' 10 factors making Russia election interference the most enduring scandal of the Obama era Trump takes aim at Dem talk of impeachment MORE and efforts to deny that he ordered then-White House counsel Don McGahn to demand the special counsel be removed.

Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether obstruction occurred but said Congress has the authority to conduct investigations into the matter.