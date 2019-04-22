New 2020 candidate Moulton on hypothetical Mars invasion: I would not build a wall

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonMoulton enters 2020 White House race The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? The Hill's Morning Report — Mueller aftermath: What will House Dems do now? MORE (D-Mass.), who has launched a 2020 campaign for president, on Monday responded to question about a hypothetical alien invasion with a dig at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Sri Lankan prime minister following church bombings Ex-Trump lawyer: Mueller knew Trump had to call investigation a 'witch hunt' for 'political reasons' The biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone MORE's immigration policies.

“I would not build a wall between here and Mars,” Moulton said on BuzzFeed News’ "AM to DM" the same day he announced his run for the White House. “I would not do that."

New 2020 candidate (and Bill Pullman lookalike?) @sethmoulton on what he would do if he were president during an alien invasion: "You gotta start with diplomacy." pic.twitter.com/H1RFaXB7Ps — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) April 22, 2019

"No, you got to start — and this is serious, guys — you got to start with diplomacy," he continued. "You always have to start with diplomacy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Moulton backed his diplomacy-first approach by quoting former Defense Secretary James Mattis James Norman MattisTrump learns to love acting officials Shanahan says he's 'never favored' Boeing as acting Defense chief Trump moves to install loyalists MORE, who served as a general when Moulton was in the Marines.

“General Mattis, when he was General Mattis, not Secretary Mattis, was my division commander. And he said, you know, look: If you cut the State Department budget, then you have to buy me more bullets," Moulton said, adding that he would offer the aliens a classic American meal.

"I'd serve a beer and a burger, and then if the meeting goes well, then that’s all good," Moulton said jokingly. "If the meeting starts to not go so well, then, by the way, that burger is — that’s the last aliens who visited.”

Moulton, 40, joined a massive field vying for the 2020 Democratic nomination on Monday. He said in a video that he is running because "we have to beat Donald Trump, and I want us to beat Donald Trump because I love this country."

Moulton is one of a few veterans in the Democratic White House field. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) are also running for the nomination.

The three-term congressman's comments about a hypothetical alien invasion come as Trump moves forward with his plans to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump declared a national emergency earlier this year to fund it after failing to secure funding from congressional spending bills.

The Pentagon in March transferred $1 billion from its accounts to help build Trump's long-sought wall.