Klobuchar on impeachment: 'I'm the jury'

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? New Hampshire senator to ask 2020 Dems to back repeal of state residency law Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' MORE (D-Minn.) did not say whether she believed the House should move forward with impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Sri Lankan prime minister following church bombings Ex-Trump lawyer: Mueller knew Trump had to call investigation a 'witch hunt' for 'political reasons' The biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone MORE, telling a CNN Town Hall audience on Monday that the Senate would act as the jury.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar is non-committal on impeaching President Trump: “I’m not going to predispose things” #KlobucharTownHall https://t.co/UQwyP6fkHS pic.twitter.com/G66yFWmM24 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 22, 2019

“I believe that I am the jury here, so I'm not going to predispose things," Klobuchar, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said when asked whether Trump should be impeached amid the release of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's probe into alleged ties between the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“The impeachment proceedings are up to the House. They’re going to have to make that decision," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am in the Senate, I believe that we are the jury," she said, adding that Trump should be held accountable for his actions described in the Mueller report.

Sen Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump pushes back on impeachment talk: 'Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!' Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race MORE (D-Mass.) became the first Democratic 2020 contender to call for impeachment proceedings against Trump following the Mueller report's release, citing a section in which the special counsel said that Congress has the authority to conduct obstruction of justice investigations. Mueller declined to reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice in his investigation.

Klobuchar on Monday called for Mueller to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, joining other Democrats and some Republicans.

“We need to have hearings in both the House and the Senate, and not just with Attorney General [William] Barr, we need to bring Director Mueller before the Senate," she continued.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerDemocrats leave impeachment on the table House Judiciary chair to call on McGahn to testify before Congress Tim Ryan doesn't back impeachment proceedings against Trump MORE (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to Mueller earlier this month, demanding that he testify before the committee before May 23.