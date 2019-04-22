Klobuchar urges CNN town hall audience: 'That's when you guys are supposed to cheer, OK?'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? New Hampshire senator to ask 2020 Dems to back repeal of state residency law Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' MORE (D-Minn.) sought to energize a crowd of students at a CNN town hall event on Monday, telling them it was time to cheer.

Her request came after she answered a question from a student who asked Klobuchar whether she could win over the Midwest voters who went for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Sri Lankan prime minister following church bombings Ex-Trump lawyer: Mueller knew Trump had to call investigation a 'witch hunt' for 'political reasons' The biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone MORE in the last election.

“Look at what I’ve done. I’m someone who runs in a purple state,” Klobuchar answered. “When I started running for office, the other senator was Republican, the governor was Republican and three of our four constitutional officers were Republican. And then I started running, and every single time I’ve run, I’ve won every single congressional district in my state, including [former Rep.] Michele Bachmann Michele Marie BachmannMichele Bachmann praises Trump: Americans will 'never see a more godly, biblical president' Will Biden lead a 'return to normalcy' in 2020? Gillibrand becomes latest candidate scrutinized for how she eats on campaign trail MORE’s.”

The answer was greeted with a brief silence.

“That’s when you guys are supposed to cheer, OK?” Klobuchar added with a laugh, with the students cheering her answer.

The moment drew comparisons on social media to former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) asking a crowd to “please clap” during the GOP presidential primary in 2016.

Still, Klobuchar received applause throughout the town hall, including shortly after recounting how Trump attacked her and cast doubt on climate change after she launched her campaign in a blizzard.

"When he made fun of me for doing that, I said, 'Hey, Donald Trump. The science is on my side, and I’d like to see how your hair would fare in a blizzard, Mr. Umbrella Man," Klobuchar said.