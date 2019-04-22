Klobuchar: DeVos 'shouldn't be in her job'

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? New Hampshire senator to ask 2020 Dems to back repeal of state residency law Booker to supporter who wanted him to punch Trump: 'Black guys like us, we don't get away with that' MORE (D-Minn.) said Monday that Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Elizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosDeVos team says student journalists 'welcome' after high school students turned away at event The 7 most interesting nuggets from the Mueller report Blackwater founder Erik Prince helped fund effort tied to obtaining Clinton's emails MORE is unfit for her position, specifically citing the Trump administration's proposed cuts to special education and the Special Olympics.

"Let's mention the name of that education secretary is Betsy DeVos," Klobuchar told the audience at a CNN town hall in Manchester, N.H.

"Someone that I strongly opposed and I just think shouldn't be in her job," she continued, to applause from the audience.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar says Education Secretary Betsy DeVos "shouldn't be in her job" #KlobucharTownHall https://t.co/tmpVq92Z39 pic.twitter.com/OeIZzdEQvD — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 22, 2019

DeVos faced bipartisan backlash last month after her department proposed cutting funding for the Special Olympics.

The program faced $17.6 million in cuts, but President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Sri Lankan prime minister following church bombings Ex-Trump lawyer: Mueller knew Trump had to call investigation a 'witch hunt' for 'political reasons' The biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone MORE later backed off the cuts, saying he overruled his administration officials who sought to zero out funding for the Special Olympics.

Trump's decision came hours after DeVos defended the cuts in front of Senate appropriators.

"It is no surprise to me that these things keep happening, and she not only has tried to defund special education, but she also tried to get rid of the Special Olympics funding if you watched any of this," Klobuchar said.

"I think we noted that literally just a few trips back to Mar-a-Lago and back with the president would have actually funded the Special Olympics funding," she continued, referring to governments costs to cover Trump's visits to his Florida resort.