Warren reveals last thing she ordered on Amazon amid tech criticism

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump pushes back on impeachment talk: 'Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!' Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race MORE (D-Mass.) was questioned during a CNN town hall in New Hampshire on Monday about her personal use of Amazon amid her comments about breaking up tech giants.

"You order stuff from Amazon?" CNN host Anderson Cooper asked Warren.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sure," Warren replied.

"What was the last thing you ordered?" Cooper asked.

"A mailbox," Warren replied, drawing laughter from the audience. She later added that the mailbox was delivered in a box when Cooper asked where such a package would go.

Omg Anderson When Elizabeth Warren says she ordered a mailbox on Amazon, Anderson ponders: What do they put it in when it arrives? #CNNTownhall pic.twitter.com/bJcXCBvfPD — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) April 23, 2019

Warren was discussing her policy proposals for dealing with big tech companies such as Amazon, of which she has been highly critical.

The Massachusetts senator was the first 2020 Democratic contender to call for breaking up big tech companies last month.

"To restore the balance of power in our democracy, to promote competition, and to ensure that the next generation of technology innovation is as vibrant as the last, it’s time to break up our biggest tech companies," Warren said in a post on Medium.