Warren talks about sexism, getting 'Hillary'd' on the campaign trail

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump pushes back on impeachment talk: 'Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!' Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race MORE (D-Mass.) on Monday night talked about how she deals with sexism on the campaign trail after a student at a CNN town hall asked her if she was worried she’d get “Hillary’d,” or held to a higher standard than a man.

Warren responded to the question by recounting how she had defeated former Sen. Scott Brown (R-Mass.) in 2012, even though she said most Democrats in the state didn’t believe a woman could defeat him.

“I jumped in the race and sure enough the only coverage is about what I’m wearing, about my hair or my voice or if I smiled enough,” Warren said.

The Massachusetts Democrat said that every day she’d seek out a young girl and get down on a knee and tell the child that she’s running for Senate “because that’s what girls do.”

“The way I see it is here we are in a presidential race and you stay after it every day, one might say you persist…and that’s how I’m going to be the first woman elected president of the United States,” Warren said.