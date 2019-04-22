Sanders: Boston Marathon bomber should be able to vote from prison

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersThe biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone GOP Senate campaign arm hits battleground-state Dems over 'Medicare for All,' Green New Deal Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college MORE (I) argued Monday that all prisoners, including domestic terrorists like the Boston Marathon bomber, should have the right to vote while they are incarcerated.

Speaking at a CNN town hall, Sanders was asked if he believes the right to vote should extend to serious criminals, such as Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who is in prison and has been sentenced to death.

“If somebody commits a serious crime, sexual assault, murder, they’re going to be punished,” Sanders said. “They may be in jail 10 years, 20 years, 50 years, their whole life. That’s what happens when you commit a serious crime."

"But I think the right to vote is inherent to our democracy," he continued. "Yes, even for terrible people, because once you start chipping away … you’re running down a slippery slope … I believe even if they are in jail, they’re paying the price to society, that should not take away their inherent American right to participate in our democracy.”

Earlier this month, Sanders called for more states to join Vermont and Maine in allowing imprisoned felons to vote.

After the senator's comments on Monday, CNN host Chris Cuomo told Sanders he might be writing an opposition ad against himself by arguing that the Boston Marathon bomber should be able to vote from jail.

“I’ve written many 30-second opposition ads against myself in my life, this will be just another one,” Sanders said. “But look, this is what I believe. Do you believe in democracy? Do you believe every single American 18 years of age or older who is an American citizen should have the right to vote?"

"Once you start chipping away at that, that’s what our Republican governors are doing across the country, coming up with reasons that young people and people of color can’t vote. And I will do everything I can to resist that. This is a democracy, we have to expand that democracy.”