Sanders warns Dems about impeachment: 'I worry that works to Trump's advantage'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersThe biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone GOP Senate campaign arm hits battleground-state Dems over 'Medicare for All,' Green New Deal Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college MORE (I) warned Democrats on Monday that focusing obsessively on impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Sri Lankan prime minister following church bombings Ex-Trump lawyer: Mueller knew Trump had to call investigation a 'witch hunt' for 'political reasons' The biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone MORE could backfire on the party heading into 2020.

Speaking at a CNN town hall event, Sanders said he fully supports the House’s investigations into whether the president obstructed special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s investigation.

But he also said he’s worried that Democrats will abandon the issues that Americans care most about if the party moves to impeach the president.

“If for the next year or year and a half, going right into the heart of the election, all that Congress is talking about is impeaching Trump, Trump Trump and Mueller, Mueller, Mueller, and we’re not talking about healthcare or raising the minimum wage…or combating climate change…and all of the issues that concern ordinary Americans, I worry that works to Trump’s advantage," Sanders said.

Earlier in the night, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump pushes back on impeachment talk: 'Tables are finally turning on the Witch Hunt!' Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race MORE (D-Mass.), who has called on the House to begin impeachment proceedings, said politics should not be a factor in how the House responds to the Mueller report.

“There is no political inconvenience exception to the U.S. Constitution,” Warren said. “If any other human did what’s documented in the Mueller report, they would have been arrested and put in jail. Obstruction of justice is serious crime in this country. Mueller believed he couldn’t bring an indictment against a sitting president. I think he’s wrong about that but that’s what he believes…this is not about politics, this is about principle.”