Bernie Sanders slams Netanyahu's government as 'racist'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersThe biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone GOP Senate campaign arm hits battleground-state Dems over 'Medicare for All,' Green New Deal Warren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college MORE (I-Vt.) decried the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "racist" on Monday, calling Jerusalem's treatment of Palestinians "completely unfair."

Sanders, speaking at a CNN town hall, called the prime minister's coalition a "right-wing, dare I say racist, government."

But Sanders, who is vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, also defended his stance on the Jewish state, saying that he is not "anti-Israel," but believes that the United States needs to level the playing field in its relations with Middle Eastern countries.

"I am not anti-Israel. But the fact of the matter is Netanyahu is a right-wing politician who I think is treating the Palestinian people completely unfair," Sanders said during a town hall event hosted by CNN.

"What I believe is not radical. I just believe that the United States should deal with the Middle East on a level playing field basis."

The comments came less than two weeks after Netanyahu managed to hold onto power following a close election.

During his town hall appearance on Monday, Sanders said that he had become more involved in U.S. foreign policy issues since his 2016 presidential bid, when he faced criticism for his failure to address global affairs and America's role on the international stage.

"Probably a few years ago I wouldn’t have been as involved as I recently have been," Sanders said. "I think a little bit more about foreign policy issues than I previously did."