Harris says Congress should take steps toward impeaching Trump

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? MORE (D-Calif.) said Monday that the House should take steps toward impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump calls Sri Lankan prime minister following church bombings Ex-Trump lawyer: Mueller knew Trump had to call investigation a 'witch hunt' for 'political reasons' The biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone MORE, saying she believes special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report revealed the investigator found evidence of obstruction of justice.

"We have very good reason to believe that there is an investigation that has been conducted which has produced evidence that tells us that this president and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice. I believe Congress should take the steps toward impeachment," Harris said at CNN town hall in New Hampshire.

Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election concluded that the Trump campaign did not conspire or coordinate with Russia, but the special counsel did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice.

Warren, at her own CNN town hall on Monday, defended her call for impeachment, casting the matter as one of civil responsibility rather than political strategy.

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamSeveral 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE, both 2020 candidates, have also said they support impeachment proceedings.

But Democrats on Capitol Hill and other 2020 Democratic candidates are divided on whether to proceed on impeachment, with many voicing concerns about the political ramifications of such a move.

Pelosi emphasized the need for Democrats to focus on their oversight efforts before jumping to impeachment.

“We don't have to go to articles of impeachment to obtain the facts, the presentation of facts,” she said, according to a person on the call.

Maxine Waters House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman(D-Calif.) stood out on among the six committee leaders on the call, saying she is still in favor of impeachment as her panel continues its investigations.

Any move on impeachment would almost certainly hit a dead end in the Republican-controlled Senate.

-- Updated April 22 at 11:14 pm