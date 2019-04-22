Harris says Congress should take steps toward impeaching Trump

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? MORE (D-Calif.) said Monday that the House should take steps toward impeaching President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump calls Sri Lankan prime minister following church bombings Ex-Trump lawyer: Mueller knew Trump had to call investigation a 'witch hunt' for 'political reasons' The biggest challenge from the Mueller Report depends on the vigilance of everyone MORE, saying she believes special counsel Robert MuellerRobert (Bob) Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's report revealed the investigator found evidence of obstruction of justice.
"We have very good reason to believe that there is an investigation that has been conducted which has produced evidence that tells us that this president and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice. I believe Congress should take the steps toward impeachment," Harris said at CNN town hall in New Hampshire.
“I believe Congress should take the steps towards impeachment.”— CNN (@CNN) April 23, 2019
Sen. Kamala Harris says the Mueller report points toward obstruction, but adds she is a “realist” and doubts her Republican colleagues in the Senate will vote to remove President Trump from office. #HarrisTownhall pic.twitter.com/k1B154bzql
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne MessamWayne Martin MessamSeveral 2020 Dems say they're ready to face Fox News town hall MORE, both 2020 candidates, have also said they support impeachment proceedings.
-- Updated April 22 at 11:14 pm