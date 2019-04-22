Kamala Harris vows executive action on gun control if elected president

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren unveils plan to cancel student loan debt, create universal free college Moulton enters 2020 White House race The Hill's Morning Report - Is impeachment back on the table? MORE (D-Calif.) vowed sweeping executive action on gun control if she is elected president, detailing her proposals for gun safety to a CNN town hall audience Monday night.

Asked about her plan for addressing gun violence and school shootings in particular, Harris vowed that if Congress fails to “get their act together” and pass meaningful gun control legislation in the first 100 days of her presidency, she will sign an executive order requiring any retailer selling more than five guns a year to conduct background checks.

Harris has also proposed revoking the licenses of gun manufacturers and dealers who break the law and fining manufacturers up to $500,000 per violation, with the money going toward community-based violence intervention programs, according to CNN. She would also expand federal laws prohibiting firearms sales to domestic abusers to cover dating partners as well as spouses.

Harris has also proposed overturning a Trump administration rule that narrowed the definition of a “fugitive from justice.” Under the administration’s definition, a person can buy a gun unless they can be shown to have fled a state to avoid charges. The California senator's proposal would broaden this to include anyone with an outstanding arrest warrant, according to CNN.

Harris has previously revealed that she herself owns a gun for personal protection, saying earlier this month that Americans “are being offered a false choice which suggests you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away.”